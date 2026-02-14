Andy Farrell praises Ireland’s resilience as they overcome Italy

For the glass half-full fans, Ireland earned a win after last week’s despondency in France and for the glass half empty side Ireland held on by their fingertips against an Italian side yet to beat them in the Six Nations Championship.

Coach Andy Farrell was decidedly in the former group as he praised Ireland’s resilience, pointed out that there were errors but that they can at least meet England next week in Twickenham with pride regained.

“They [Italy] were trying to batter the door down at the end there,” said Farrell. “So, the resilience that we showed to win the game was fantastic to see. That’s the bigger picture stuff.

“Obviously, there’s too many errors within our game at certain times, but the character shown to come back and have the courage to play the type of rugby that we did at times. The try that we scored with all those phases was as good a try as we’ve ever scored. So, it just shows that we’re able to back ourselves.”

Farrell also reminded people of how many of his frontline players are missing from the squad including Mack Hansen, Bundee Aki, Ryan Baird, Andrew Porter and Robbie Henshaw and pointed to the experience other players gleaned from the game.

“The experience that some of these lads are getting is absolutely huge. I said outside that the lads that are watching in the stand or at home who are not here, the big names, the lads that have been there and done that, they’ve been through all this.

“They’ve been through this type of pressure and come out the other side and they’ve grown because of it. These lads that managed to do that today, to stand up tall, will certainly stand to them. So, [I am] delighted with the win against a very good Italian side.”

But it was not all positives from Farrell. Like everyone the Irish coach saw a resurgent Italian side that pushed Ireland to the end in a scrambling, chaotic finish to the match.

They also destroyed the Ireland scrum, which was a source of several penalties for the Italians. Farrell was asked how his team handled a strong Italian side.

“Well not too well at times, obviously,” said the Irish coach without elaborating.

But the overall mood was one of having left France behind, got shakily past Italy, still with issues to mend but in better shape to face England in London.

“Well, we need to celebrate Edwin’s [Edogbo] first cap, that’s for sure, because it’s one hell of a story and I’m so pleased that we’re able to get a win and show some fight to be able to get a win for him because his story’s a phenomenal one,” said Farrell referring to the Munster players injuries including a ruptured Achilles.

Ireland's Robert Baloucoune and Tadhg Beirne celebrate after the match. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“Everyone’s talking up England and rightly so because the form is good and they’re playing some good rugby.

“It’s another fantastic experience for us. It’s a big away game, we had one of those last week, we didn’t turn up for that.

“We need to learn some lessons from it but we’ve a big test coming up and we need to get excited about that and we are because it’s another experience that will sound to us.”

Unusual in recent years, two of Ireland’s best players on the day were from Ulster, right wing Robert Baloucoune and inside centre Stuart McCloskey. Baloucoune grabbed a second half try, while McCloskey’s defence was impressive, while he played a hand in two tries.

McCloskey fired the ball NFL style to Baloucoune in an offload for the winger’s try and popped the ball up in the first half for fullback Jamie Osborne to run in and put Ireland 5-0 ahead.

“Delighted for him [Baloucoune] because he’s had a few caps before, but it’s been a stop-start and it’s been frustrating for him.

“The talent for everyone to see when he puts the Ulster jersey on, to get the opportunity now coming back into fitness and to show what he can do at this type of level is very pleasing for him and for the rest of us,” said the Irish coach.

“To see him believing in himself and backing himself, not just beating people and scoring tries, but winning balls in the air. A very good defensive decision-maker as well, so I’m delighted for him.”

Farrell also highlighted that there is more to the game of McCloskey than the physical side of his game of trucking up hard ball through defensive lines.

“He carried really well for us in parts last week,” said the Irish coach.

“But there’s more to his game than that and he knows there’s more to his game and he certainly addressed that this week as far as how he made others feel around the park. But his ability is to not just take the ball for the line, but to offload.

“I thought it was a great line by Jamie [Osborne], but Jamie knows who to follow because Stu is so good at that.”