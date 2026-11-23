South Africa have made seven changes and ‌one position swap for the Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham on Sunday, ‌with a potential debut off the bench for loose forward Emmanuel Tshituka.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu moved ​to fullback for the injured Damian Willemse and is replaced at outhalf by Manie Libbok. Cobus Reinach will start at scrumhalf.

The rest of the backline remains ​the same with Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel the centres, and Ethan Hooker ⁠and Kurt-Lee Arendse on the wing.

The backrow of the ‌scrum ‌is ​also unchanged with captain Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit the flankers alongside number eight Cameron ⁠Hanekom.

Salmaan Moerat comes in ​at lock alongside Lood de ​Jager, and there is a new frontrow of hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels, ‌and props Gerhard Steenekamp and ​Thomas du Toit.

DR Congo-born Tshituka, whose brother Vincent is a ⁠Springbok, could debut off the ⁠bench, which ​has a 6-2 split between forwards and backs.

“We are disappointed in our last two games because we were not as effective as we should have been in a few areas of the game, and that cost us,” suspended coach Rassie Erasmus said.

France beat the Springboks 21-19 in Paris in ‌a pool match ⁠this month.

South Africa: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker; Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Thomas du Toit; Salmaan Moerat, Lood de Jager; Siya Kolisi (capt), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Cameron Hanekom. Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche, Wilco Louw, ​Eben Etzebeth, Paul de Villiers, Emmanuel Tshituka, Morne van den Berg, Canan Moodie.