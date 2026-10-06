‘He’s still young and learning’: Sam Prendergast’s development coming along nicely at Leinster

Sam Prendergast made his season debut for Leinster in their second-round URC fixture against the Sharks on Saturday. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

The encouraging thing about Sam Prendergast, according to Leinster senior kicking coach Emmet Farrell, is not just his kicking ability, but also his understanding of the game around it.

Farrell, whose remit expanded last year to include the overseeing of regional kicking development across Leinster’s underage teams and clubs, has watched Prendergast develop from a precocious young player into an international outhalf. And he believes the 23-year-old is now putting all the parts of his game together.

In his season debut, Prendergast came off the bench in Leinster’s 26-20 defeat against the Sharks in Durban last weekend to deliver some standout kicks. They included a rocket into the opposition 22 and, at the death, the deft assist for Andrew Osborne’s late try that earned a losing bonus point.

He is poised to start against Cardiff on Saturday as the province return home to the RDS, playing at the redeveloped Laya Arena.

Farrell sees bigger development in Prendergast’s decision-making, knowing when to use the spiral, when to take distance or play shorter, and how to manipulate the two-man backfield.

“He’s a natural striker of the ball,” said Farrell. “Even from a couple of years ago, he’s kicking 50, 60-yard spirals in training and then he brings that to the pitch.”

Leinster's Josh van der Flier, Robbie Henshaw, Sam Prendergast and Josh Ericson celebrate a try against the Sharks on Saturday. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Steve Haag Sports/Inpho

He even looks to have bulked up a little over the summer. “It’s the hair, it’s fuzzier,” Farrell laughed. “No, he has bulked up a little bit. His first tackle of the season was on [Sharks centre, André] Esterhuizen, and then it was a turnover. He dropped it, so that goes down to Sam’s tackle, and he’ll be the first to point that out, I’m sure, when he gets back.”

Prendergast’s confidence has grown, too, despite the pressures of international rugby and the debate over the Ireland number 10 jersey.

“He’s still young and learning and growing, and we just all have to support him in that,” Farrell added. “He’s learned a lot over the last couple of years. As far as the pressure he’s under, and what he has to do, it hasn’t shook him.

“His attitude hasn’t changed, he hasn’t tried to become more compliant with everything he’s saying, he’s still trying to be himself, which is great, and we have to encourage that. I’m hoping this year he’s going to kick on. Definitely on Saturday [against the Sharks], it was a great start for him.”

Prendergast’s progress is part of a wider trend in Irish rugby, with young outhalves being asked to step up earlier than before. Charlie O’Shea made a superb debut for Munster against Benetton at the weekend, while Caspar Gabriel impressed in back-to-back starts for Leinster in South Africa.

“Casper is very relaxed, he’s got a great attitude,” said Farrell. “He doesn’t get flustered by mistakes. It wasn’t a surprise that he’d be comfortable.

Leinster's Caspar Gabriel kicks a conversion for Leinster against the Sharks. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Steve Haag Sports/Inpho

“He was taking the ball to the line against South Africans and running at the line. He goes through for the third try – that’s pretty exciting for a 20-year-old to be doing that.”

“He can do lots of unbelievable things in training,” Farrell added of Gabriel. “There are other bits he’ll have to improve, and as a 10, there’s some discipline in how he runs the game. He’ll learn that the more minutes he plays.”

Farrell’s job is to bring Leinster’s kicking standards down the system, giving young players exposure to senior rugby, ensuring they arrive ready to play. Gabriel is clearly learning those lessons.

“Even just learning over the [South Africa] Tour to back up two professional games is insane,” Farrell said of the young kicker. “It’s a really good experience for him. No one has had that at his age.

“Hopefully now he’ll come back with lots of confidence and lots on how he can get better in his own mind. We’ll put an infrastructure around him and hopefully he kicks on.”