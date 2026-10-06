Four South American countries launch joint bid for 2035 Rugby World Cup

South African captain Siya Kolisi raises the trophy after his team won the Rugby World Cup in 2024. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Brazil have submitted a ‌joint bid to host the Rugby World Cup in 2035, hoping to bring the quadrennial ‌tournament to South America for the first time.

The ​bid outlines plans to stage games in 11 stadiums across 10 cities, with eight venues in Argentina and one each in the other three countries, including the iconic ​Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

Spain and Japan have also expressed interest in hosting the tournament. ⁠World Rugby will undertake site visits and feasibility assessments before identifying ‌a ‌preferred ​host by next May, with a final decision expected in November 2027.

“We have the opportunity to show the ⁠world our passion for this ​sport, our ability to host major ​events, and everything our countries have to offer,” Argentine Rugby Union president Felix Paez ‌Molina said in a statement.

“We ​take on this challenge firmly believing that our region deserves an opportunity ⁠of this size.

“It’s a project ⁠we’re excited ​about, and we’re building it together with the region’s unions and Sudamerica Rugby. Our hope is that, for the first time, a Rugby World Cup can be played in this part of the world.”

The next World Cup will be held in Australia in 2027, with the tournament making its first foray into the ‌Americas in 2031 when ⁠it will be hosted by the United States.

Argentina are the most successful rugby-playing nation in the Americas with the Pumas having ‌reached the semi-finals of the World Cup three times in 2007, 2015 and 2023.

Uruguay ​have competed at five editions, while Chile made ​their debut in 2023. Brazil have yet to qualify for the tournament.