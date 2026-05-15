Losing bonus points leave Ulster with anxious wait over URC playoffs

URC: Ulster 22 Glasgow Warriors 26

Ulster are still hanging on to eighth in the URC after picking up two points in their defeat to Glasgow.

But Munster, who play the Lions on Saturday, are just a point behind so still have the chance to dump the northern province out the URC playoffs a week before they face Montpellier in the Challenge Cup final.

Glasgow started as if they meant business, with Sione Tuipulotu the focal point. He was the one who put Stafford McDowall through a gap in Ulster’s defence for an easy score at the posts. George Horne converted and the visitors were seven up after as many minutes.

But Ulster struck back, Zac Ward breaking free and racing clear to score from distance and though Jake Flannery missed the extras, they were tucked in right behind the visitors.

On 21 minutes, Ulster picked up another potential swing in fortune as Warriors’ loosehead prop Nathan McBeth then yellow carded after a high collision with Bryn Ward with it going to review though the card shown by referee Gianluca Gnecchi remained a yellow.

Stafford McDowall makes a break to score Glasgow's first try. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Even so, Ulster picked up another try out of nothing when an intercept by Zac Ward saw him turn on the pace and beat the despairing tackles of Rowe and Steyn, arcing round to dot down under the posts after dashing out of his own half. Flannery converted and Ulster had somehow taken the lead 12-7.

Stung, the visitors upped the ante, and after Rowe was held up short, the recently returned McBeth found their try.

Horne converted and the Warriors were back in front on 37 minutes and then three minutes later after applying more pressure, they had their third when after yet another surge by Tuipulotu, Horne threw a dummy and was gone in under the Ulster posts which allowed him convert and Glasgow lead 21-12 at the break.

The new half was still young when Glasgow’s second yellow card for review, this time full back Josh McKay for his collision with Stewart though it remained yellow again while Ulster again failed to take any advantage.

But the hosts were getting a foothold in the game and with the momentum shifting their way, Michael Lowry kicked it through for McIlroy to win the chase in the corner. Doak, however, hit the upright and the score was now 21-17 to the visitors.

Ethan McIlroy Ulster's third try despite Glasgow's Kyle Steyn. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Ulster then swept downfield to pick up an astonishing score. Stewart ripped a ball clear, which Doak booted downfield and in the chaos McIlroy and Bryn Ward got to it, the latter drawing the scrambling tacklers and offloading to Murphy, who dived over.

Doak missed out on the touchline but now Ulster had their bonus point and the lead. But there was more drama. The Warriors attacked in waves and made ground with Horne being put into some space on the right and diving in at the corner for the bonus point.

The officials looked at a possible obstruction which was ruled out to leave the try intact. But Horne hit the post with his conversion attempt to leave it at a four-point win.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 8 MINS: McDowall try, Horne con 0-7; 19: Ward try 5-7; 33: Ward try, Flannery con 12-7; 37: McBeth try, Horne con 12-14; 40+2: Horne try, con 12-21; Half-time: 12-21; 59: McIlroy try 17-21; 68: J Murphy try 22-21; 76: Rowe try 22-26

ULSTER: M Lowry; W Kok, J Hume, W de Klerk, Z Ward; J Flannery, C McKee; S Crean, R Herring, T O’Toole; H Sheridan, C Irvine; J Hopes, N Timoney, B Ward. Replacements: T Steward for Herring (14 mins), A Bell for Crean, C Izuchukwu for Sheridan, E McIlroy for Kok, N Doak for McKee (all 41), J Murphy for Klerk, L McLoughlin for Irvine, S Wilson for O’Toole (all 54)

GLASGOW WARRIORS: J McKay; K Steyn, S McDowall, S Tuipulotu, K Rowe; D Lancaster, G Horne; N McBeth, J Matthews, Z Fagerson; G Brown, A Samuel; A Miller, M Duncan, J Dempsey. Replacements: E Ferrie for Brown (14 mins), R Sutherland for Steyn (25-31), G Hiddleston for Matthews, R Sutherland for McBeth, S Talakai for Fagerson (all 50), S Vailanu for Dempsey (53), O Smith for Steyn (61), O Oguntibeju for Duncan, B Afshar for Tuipulotu (both 72)

Yellow card: McBeth (22 mins), McKay (45)

Referee: G Gnecchi (ITA).