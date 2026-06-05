Joe Schmidt rules out returning to Leinster as coach

Joe Schmidt has ruled out a return to Leinster in a coaching capacity. The 60-year-old, who has three more matches as Wallaby head coach before handing over to Les Kiss, was asked by Jonathan Drennan in the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper whether there was a chance of him returning to Dublin “where his professional head coaching journey began so impressively”.

Schmidt replied: “Only to visit my son Tim, who’s now working there [Leinster rugby, in finance]. But I will go up and spend some time there for sure.”

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The New Zealander took over as Leinster head coach in 2010 and led them to back-to-back Heineken Cup wins in 2011 and 2012 and won an Amlin Challenge Cup and Pro 12 titles. Schmidt was appointed Ireland head coach on April 29th, 2013.

He broke numerous records and recorded notable milestones during his tenure, including leading the national men’s team to a first ever win over New Zealand in Chicago, a maiden victory on South African soil, a first series win in Argentina, a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2018 and a number one world ranking.

Schmidt, who became an Irish citizen, also coached Ireland to a first win over the All Blacks in Ireland and led them to two World Cups, in England and Japan, after which he left to take up an appointment as assistant coach with his native New Zealand.

He has three matches left as Wallaby coach and one of them is against Ireland in Sydney on Saturday July 4th, where he will square off against Andy Farrell, his former assistant with Ireland and successor as head coach. Schmidt will coach Australia in two further Tests, against France and Italy, before stepping down from the role.