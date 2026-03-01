AIL wrap: Dominant Lansdowne power past Nenagh Ormond

St Mary’s remained atop the All-Ireland League Division 1A with arguably the performance of the season when scoring nine tries in a stunning 57-19 win over Cork Constitution at Temple Hill.

Mick O’Gara opened the scoring after good work by fellow centre Aaron O’Sullivan before two fine finishes by speedy fullback Ruairi Shields.

In first-half overtime the visitors went to the corner and sealed the bonus point with a penalty try and soon after the interval winger Zach Hopkins’ try sealed the outcome. Josh Gimblett, Ethan Baxter, Greg Jones and Conor Pierce added further tries as St Mary’s (54 points) maintained their one-point lead over Clontarf.

While “hugely satisfied” with the performance, Mark McHugh cautioned: “I said it to the guys after the game, we need to be humble about this and recognise that Con were off today and they had a lot of guys missing.

“We played outstandingly well, but we need to improve if we want to be really competitive at play-off time, which is what we want to be.”

With four rounds remaining Con (41) have slipped to fifth. Injuries to captain Jack Kelleher, Mark Donnelly, Danny Sheehan, and Eoghan Smyth were compounded by having to manage Michael Foy’s gametime.

“Yeah, we’re down a bit of quality but we always back what’s inside here,” said head coach Jonny Holland. “So, I won’t take any defeat by saying we’re down a few.”

“The league is a really good product but it’s very hard to coach, because it’s relentless, but it feels like it’s still within our grasp,” said Holland, whose side are in four-way tussle for two playoffs places.

St Mary’s and Clontarf have opened up a 10-point gap on the rest and look like earning home semi-finals for the second season running; Dylan Donnellan scoring another three of Clontarf’s eight tries in a 48-28 win in the UCD Bowl.

Terenure (43) climbed two places to third after also scoring eight tries in a 52-22 win over Ballynahinch at Lakelands Park in their first game under interim head coach Paul Barr.

The ex-Ireland Sevens player Ed Kelly scored twice, and similarly Lansdowne (42) climbed to fourth 42 after another ex-Ireland Sevens winger Tom Roche set them on their way to a bonus point by half-time by scoring two of their eight tries in a 45-19 win away to Nenagh Ormond.

Young Munster dropped to sixth on 40 points after a 19-15 loss away to Old Belvedere, who climbed above Ballynahinch into seventh.

In 2B, in-form Dublin University closed to within three points of Old Wesley, who were beaten 24-19 at home by Garryowen, by ending Instonians’ 33-game unbeaten run at Shaw’s Bridge with a superb 29-12 win.

MU Barnhall and Galwegians each moved to one more win of securing the 2A and 2B titles with 28-14 and 19-0 victories in Banbridge and Sligo, while in 2C Ballyclare remarkably recovered from a 35-0 deficit to beat Bective Rangers 45-42 at home.

Results:

Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A

Nenagh Ormond 19-45 Lansdowne, New Ormond Park

Old Belvedere 19-15 Young Munster, Ollie Campbell Park

Terenure College 52-22 Ballynahinch, Lakelands Park

UCD 28-48 Clontarf, Belfield

Cork Constitution 19-57 St Mary’s College

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division

Tullow 5-41 Railway Union, Rathoe Road

Wicklow 27-15 Old Belvedere, Ashtown Lane

Ballincollig 12-62 Blackrock College, Tanner Park

Galwegians 44-17 Cooke, Crowley Park

UL Bohemian 47-19 Ennis, UL 4G

Energia All-Ireland League Division 1B

City Of Armagh 12-27 Blackrock, Palace Grounds

Instonians 12-29 Dublin University, Shaw’s Bridge

Naas 46-28 Queen’s University, Forenaughts

Old Wesley 19-24 Garryowen, Energia Park

UCC 15-21 Highfield, The Mardyke

Energia All-Ireland League Division 2A

Ballymena 16-10 Shannon, Eaton Park

Banbridge 14-28 MU Barnhall, Rifle Park

Dungannon 33-31 Cashel, Stevenson Park

Galway Corinthians 38-27 Old Crescent, Creggs RFC

Greystones 36-26 Wanderers, Dr Hickey Park

Energia All-Ireland League Division 2B

UL Bohemian 35-28 Clogher Valley, UL 4G

Enniscorthy 34-24 Rainey, Alcast Park

Navan 38-10 Buccaneers, Balreask Old

Skerries 31-52 Malone, Holmpatrick

Sligo 0-19 Galwegians, Hamilton Park

Energia All-Ireland League Division 2C

Ballyclare 45-42 Bective Rangers, The Cloughan

Belfast Harlequins 12-15 Thomond, Deramore Park

Clonmel 35-11 Monkstown, Ard Ghaoithe

Dolphin 22-3 Bruff, Virgin Media Park

Malahide 15-24 Midleton, Estuary Road