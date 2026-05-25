Jack Moylan and Dara O’Shea recalled to Ireland squad for Qatar friendly

Jack Moylan celebrates after completing his hat-trick in the 5-0 win over Grenada in Murcia. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Jack Moylan and Dara O’Shea have been recalled to the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of Thursday’s friendly against Qatar at the Aviva Stadium.

O’Shea captained Ireland to a 5-0 defeat of Grenada on May 15th in Murcia, Spain, when Moylan scored a hat-trick on his debut.

Moylan, O’Shea and Caoimhín Kelleher will only remain in camp until Friday when Heimir Hallgrímsson’s squad travel to Canada for a World Cup warm-up against the tournament co-hosts in Montreal on Friday, June 5th.

Injuries have ruled out Middlesbrough pair Alan Browne and Alex Gilbert, while Southampton duo Finn Azaz and Ryan Manning, along with Strasbourg defender Andrew Omobamidele, are also unavailable.

Charlton Athletic midfielder Conor Coventry and Bohemians’ Dawson Devoy are set to link up with the group for the Canada match.

Devoy will feature for Bohs against Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park on Monday night and away to Sligo Rovers next Friday before the 24-year-old could become the first League of Ireland player to line out for the national side since Jack Byrne against Bulgaria in 2020.

That is unless Rovers pair Adam Brennan and Ed McGinty or Cork City goalkeeper Conor Brann are capped against Qatar.

Teenage attackers Jaden Umeh and Mason Melia are also in contention to make their debuts.

Hibernian’s Owen Elding is also selected, although the 20-year-old cannot be capped as his Irish citizenship was recently delayed until later in the summer. St Mirren’s Killian Phillips has also been recalled having last featured in the 1-0 loss to Armenia in Yerevan last September, while Hibernian midfielder Jamie McGrath is also recalled.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Qatar and Canada

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford)*, Mark Travers (Everton)**, Ed McGinty (Shamrock Rovers), Conor Brann (Cork City).

Defenders: Séamus Coleman (Everton), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town)*, Jake O’Brien (Everton), Liam Scales (Celtic), James Abankwah (Watford), Corrie Ndaba (Lecce), Alex Murphy (Newcastle United).

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion)*, Joe Hodge (Tondela), Killian Phillips (St Mirren), Jamie McGrath (Hibernian), Conor Coventry (Charlton Athletic)**, Dawson Devoy (Bohemians)**.

Attackers: Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Mason Melia (Tottenham Hotspur), Jaden Umeh (Benfica), Jack Moylan (Lincoln City)*, Adam Brennan (Shamrock Rovers), Chiedozie Ogbene (Ipswich Town).

*Qatar Match Only

**Canada Match Only

Fixtures – International Friendlies

Thursday: Republic of Ireland v Qatar, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm.

Friday, June 5th: Canada v Republic of Ireland, Stadium Saputo, 7.30pm local time, 12.30am Irish time (Saturday).