Soccer

Bruno Fernandes accuses Roy Keane of telling lie after assists record remarks

Manchester United captain says words were twisted by Keane, who appears to respond with post about donkey

Bruno Fernandes said: ‘I accept that he might like me as a player or not, like me as a person or not. But what I don’t like is that he puts words in my mouth.’ Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Bruno Fernandes said: ‘I accept that he might like me as a player or not, like me as a person or not. But what I don’t like is that he puts words in my mouth.’ Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Tue May 26 2026 - 09:252 MIN READ

Bruno Fernandes has accused Roy Keane of telling a “lie” about his pursuit of the Premier League assists record. Manchester United’s captain secured the outright record for assists in a season by taking his tally to 21 in Sunday’s 3-0 win at Brighton.

The 31-year-old had equalled the previous record, shared by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne, a week earlier during United’s 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest. Keane suggested Fernandes was prioritising individual glory over the team’s interests, describing him as being at the centre of a “circus act”.

Speaking on The Overlap podcast, Keane said: “After the [Forest] game he got interviewed and he said, the captain of Manchester United said: ‘A few times, I probably should have shot but I made them passes.’ Wow. How can your mindset of a footballer be going into a match to be about an individual record? He won’t be winning trophies, not with that mindset of the team.”

Fernandes’s actual post-match remarks were: “There were probably moments today when I should have passed instead of shot. I’m very happy for the assist, but more than that, I’m happy for the win and to finish the season on a high.”

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Fernandes said Keane, a former United captain, had put untrue “words in my mouth”. He told The Diary of a CEO podcast: “Like I’ve always said, I don’t mind criticism. I’ve always taken criticism from everyone and anyone and I never reply to anything or whatsoever.

“People have an opinion; they think it’s good, bad, whatever. What I don’t like is when people lie about things and [in] this case that you said about Roy Keane basically what he said is a lie because … either he saw some other interview or he can’t say that I said one thing that I’ve just not said and luckily for me everything is on record.

Bruno Fernandes says that Roy Keane has twisted his words. Photograph: Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images
Bruno Fernandes says that Roy Keane has twisted his words. Photograph: Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

“I accept his criticism, I accept that he might like me as a player or not, like me as a person or not. But what I don’t like is that he puts words in my mouth that have not been said.”

Keane then appeared to stoke the feud by posting on Instagram: “Too much attention makes a donkey think he’s a lion.”

Fernandes said he had contacted the former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær to ask for Keane’s phone number so he could address the issue. “I think I’ve always showed a lot of respect for Roy Keane and for everything he’s done for the club and for everything he’s always said,” Fernandes said. “What I don’t like is that people make their own words on what I say and it’s not true.”

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