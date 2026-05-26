Gardaí renew appeal on 35th anniversary of Edward Fullerton murder

Eddie Fullerton: the Donegal county councillor who was murdered in 1991.

A fresh Garda appeal has been made for information on the 35th anniversary of the murder of Sinn Féin councillor Edward Fullerton in Co Donegal.

Fullerton was shot dead at his home in Buncrana, Co Donegal on May 25th, 1991.

His murder was claimed by loyalist paramilitary group the Ulster Defence Association.

The murder investigation remains “live and ongoing” under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

A 56-year-old man was arrested in 2021 in relation to the murder but was later released without charge.

Gardaí said they are continuing to follow up on information received and all lines of inquiry in relation to the case.

In a statement, gardaí said the investigation team would like to thank those who have offered information or assistance to the investigation to date.

Gardaí believe some people may now be in a position to provide information they could not provide at the time or perhaps some people who did provide information at the time may now be able to provide further information, as time has passed.

Gardaí encouraged anyone who they may or may not have spoken to previously to come forward, adding that any information received will be treated with complete confidentiality.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on (074) 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Fullerton was the first Sinn Féin member to be elected to Donegal County Council in 1979.

In 2021, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald called for an independent public inquiry into his murder.

The Fullerton family and Sinn Féin have repeatedly called for an independent inquiry over the years into what they allege was collusion between loyalist paramilitaries and British security forces in the murder.

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