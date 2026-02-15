Rugby

Joey Carbery still expected to make Leinster switch despite suffering season-ending ACL injury

Injury effectively ends outhalf’s two year-stay at Bordeaux Bègles as he prepares to return to his first club

Joey Carbery suffered a torn cruciate knee ligament that ends his playing time at Bordeaux Bègles. Photograph: Romain Perrocheau/AFP via Getty Images
Joey Carbery suffered a torn cruciate knee ligament that ends his playing time at Bordeaux Bègles. Photograph: Romain Perrocheau/AFP via Getty Images
Gerry Thornley
Sun Feb 15 2026 - 19:092 MIN READ

Joey Carbery’s season has been ended prematurely after suffering an ACL injury, which effectively means he has played his last game for Bordeaux Bègles.

The 30-year-old has been dogged by injury in his career and this is a cruel way to end his two-year spell with the Champions Cup holders, although The Irish Times understands this is not expected to affect his impending return to Leinster next summer.

“We lost Joey Carbery this week, a torn cruciate ligament in his knee,” confirmed Bordeaux Bègles head coach Yannick Bru after his team’s bonus-point victory against Castres on Saturday.

Carbery had been due to start the game but had felt pain in his knee during Wednesday’s training session before undergoing further examinations, which ultimately delivered the bad news for the former Leinster and Munster outhalf.

READ MORE

The Counter Ruck: the rugby newsletter from The Irish Times

Imperious France enjoy eight-try romp over sorry Wales in Cardiff

Stuart McCloskey’s value to this Ireland team continues to soar after long incubation

James Ryan’s hard-nosed display: Five things we learned from this Six Nations weekend

Carbery had been in negotiations with Leinster over a return to the province where he played for three seasons before joining Munster in 2018. The Irish Times understands he has signed a deal to rejoin Leinster, but having played 37 times for Ireland, this is a major blow to his ambitions of breaking back into the Irish squad.

The incident in which Carbery sustained the injury was apparently very innocuous but with all that said and done, the recuperation from an ACL injury is generally seven or eight months nowadays, meaning the should be playing again by October or at worst after the November series.

Since arriving in France in the summer of 2024, Carbery has played 36 matches for UBB, including 18 starts. Of these, 28 have been in the Top 14, although it has been difficult for him to shine with Bordeaux as Matthieu Jalibert’s understudy.

Still, he played in six of the club’s games en route to last season’s Champions Cup success, thereby adding to his winners’ medal from 2018 with Leinster.

  • Join our dedicated Rugby WhatsApp channel for all the action

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for The Counter Ruck rugby digest to read Gerry Thornley’s weekly view from the press box

Gerry Thornley

Gerry Thornley

Gerry Thornley is Rugby Correspondent of The Irish Times
The Counter Ruck

The Counter Ruck

Sign up to the Irish Times weekly rugby digest for the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley