Two arrested as cocaine valued at €100,000 seized in west

Gardaí seized €100,000 worth of suspected cocaine after stopping and searching two vehicles in the west of Ireland.

The operation happened in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and nearby Keadue, Co Roscommon.

The operation was carried out as part of an investigation into the activities of an organised crime group based in Sligo and was conducted over last weekend.

It was carried out by gardaí from the Sligo/Leitrim area, supported by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s were arrested. They are being detained at a station in the Garda North Western Region under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

The drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara, an anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by the Garda five years ago in a bid to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels in the State.

[ M9 crash latest: Car involved in fatal incident was bought rather than stolen, gardaí believeOpens in new window ]