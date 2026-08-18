Parents of schoolchildren in Dublin and Cork back religious-ethos change

Appetite for change at religious-ethos primary schools is strongest in parts of Dublin and Cork, according to an analysis by The Irish Times.

The Department of Education primary school survey of more than 200,000 households was published last April. It found that about 40 per cent of parents who send their children to religious-run schools would like to see a multi-denominational ethos brought in at those schools.

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An analysis of individual school results identifies the schools where the largest vote for change was registered. Partaking in the survey was optional, meaning results at some schools have a high margin of error, depending on how many parents responded.

At least 101 religious primary schools registered a response rate of 50 per cent-plus support from parents for a change in patron to non-religious or multi-denominational.

Twenty-four of these are large schools, where more than 100 households currently send pupils. Ten of these large schools are in Dublin, four are in Cork and the rest are spread around the State.

A support rate of more than 50 per cent of respondents does not necessarily amount to a majority in statistical terms, given the margin of error is plus or minus at least 5 per cent depending on the survey response rate for each school. In six of the 24 schools, the raw majority (50 per cent or more) in support of change translates into a clear majority in statistical terms when accounting for the margin of error.

Church of Ireland settings formed the highest expressions of support for change among schools servicing more than 100 households. At Springdale National School in Raheny, north Dublin, 85 per cent want to see change.

Among Catholic schools, the highest vote in favour of change was at St Vincent de Paul Junior National School, Griffith Avenue, north Dublin (61 per cent). This was followed by Scoil Neasáin in Harmonstown, Artane, north Dublin, with 60 per cent supporting change. At Scoil Náisiúnta Bun An Tsabhairne, Crosshaven, Co Cork, 59 per cent are in favour of change.

The results suggest a slight cultural difference across the country on the issue, with parents in the east and southeast more likely to want change than those in the rural midlands, northwest and Border counties.

While the highest demand for individual schools was recorded in Dublin and Cork, the county with highest demand for change was Wicklow (56.5 per cent), while the county with the lowest demand was Monaghan (29.4 per cent), followed by Longford (29.8 per cent).

A denominational school is one with a religious patronage and ethos, while multi-denominational schools are run by a non-religious patron such as Educate Together.

The vast majority of primary schools in Ireland, 88 per cent, are of Catholic patronage. Six per cent are of other religious ethos such as Church of Ireland, while the remaining schools are multi-denominational.

On average, 58 per cent of Church of Ireland school parents who responded to the survey indicated a desire for change. Preparation for Church of Ireland rites of passage already happens largely outside of these schools, whereas in Catholic-ethos schools, sacrament preparation happens within the school day.

Reacting to the appetite for change among parents of Church of Ireland schoolchildren, Ken Fennelly, education secretary for the Church of Ireland, said he was “initially surprised”.

However, after speaking to a number of the school principals involved, he believes some parents may have misinterpreted what they were being asked.

“A lot of parents thought they were in a multi-denominational school as it was, because we don’t do any kind of sacramental preparation, Confirmation, First Holy Communion,” said Fennelly. “And the religious curriculum is very broad – it’s broad Christian, we don’t really do faith formation here.”

The Church of Ireland has now commissioned further research with Dublin City University, in which parents will be asked why they send their children to Church of Ireland schools. Fennelly says this will better inform them of what local communities really want.

Following on from the publication of the survey results, the Department of Education has now asked each individual school to consider what it should do next.

Schools have been asked to engage with their local communities, including parents’ associations, student councils and school staff. They have also been asked to speak with parents whose children are not yet in school.

The department has requested that schools inform it and their patron by October if they wish to be included in the first group of schools to take action on the survey results.

A facilitator will then be arranged by the department to help with the change process in these schools, the first of which are expected to be seen from September of next year.

Alan Hynes-Cendrzak, chief executive of the Catholic Education Partnership, said it would be supporting the department’s process on any potential changes.

While he said the survey results “show little national pressure for change”, he did note “there are a number of local cases requiring further consideration”.

Catholic patrons are “willing to assist where there is clear community support for change”, he said, while also stating “any process must involve consultation at community level”.

“A survey result may identify a signal for discussion, but it does not, by itself, constitute a decision to transfer patronage,” said Hynes-Cendrzak.

“Catholic patrons will work to support school communities and the department where there is a credible basis for engagement, while also protecting the rights of families who continue to seek Catholic education for their children.”

Similarly, Fennelly said the Church of Ireland will work with the department to facilitate change where there is a demand for it.

“If a school community is saying to the patron and the board of management, ‘we all think the school should change patronage here’, well, certainly that conversation can happen, and it has happened,” he said, pointing to previous divestments that have happened in Church of Ireland schools.