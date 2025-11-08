Playing to our strengths? Let’s take a dive into Ireland’s depth chart

Here we are then, at the midway point in the World Cup cycle, and it’s doubtful if there will be another Saturday quite like this one for taking a dive into Ireland’s depth chart.

Andy Farrell has delved in to his 36-man squad for the game against Japan at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 12.40pm); meanwhile, an Ireland XV play against World Cup qualifiers Spain in Leganés (kick-off 5pm local time/4pm Irish).

The door hasn’t completely shut on those players who are not part of either Irish squad, but time is running out. Of the 33-man squad Farrell picked for the 2023 World Cup in France, all but five were part of Ireland’s 2021 Autumn Nations Series squad, at the same point in the last cycle.

Two of those five had been part of the Ireland Under-20 team whose Six Nations campaign – and career – had been cut short by the pandemic but would still force their way into the World Cup squad, namely Joe McCarthy and Jack Crowley.

McCarthy would subsequently make his Leinster debut in January 2022 and, after 11 appearances for his province in the second half of that season, he was swiftly called in to the squad for the five-match summer tour to New Zealand, including three Tests and two games against the New Zealand Maoris.

The then 20-year-old lock would become the youngest member of the World Cup squad at 22, and Crowley would be the second-youngest. Before the 2021 Autumn Series, the then 21-year-old Crowley had only started one game at “10″ for Munster, where there was something of a logjam at outhalf.

But Crowley was included in the 2022 Autumn Nations Series and made his Ireland debut off the bench against Fiji, before starting against Australia a week later after Johnny Sexton had to withdraw about 45 minutes before kick-off.

That eventuality also meant Ross Byrne being promoted to the bench, having been called up as cover earlier that week after a 20-month exile from the Irish squad.

Lining up for the anthems, Jack Conan said to Byrne: “I can see it now. You’re going to come on and kick the winner.” And so it came to pass, with Byrne relaunching his international career.

[ Caelan Doris returns to lead much-changed Ireland team for visit of JapanOpens in new window ]

Jimmy O’Brien, 24 at the time of the 2021 November series, had been segued with the Ireland 7s. But after his breakout 2021-22 season with Leinster, when starting 17 games and scoring four tries in a Champions Cup tie in Bath, he was also named in the 2022 Autumn Nations squad when he then played in all three games in three different positions.

The other “bolter”, as such, was Mack Hansen, then 23, who had just joined Connacht in advance of that 2021-22 season from the Brumbies. He’d only played five games for Connacht but had scored four tries, including a wonderful solo effort against the Bulls on his home debut in front of the Clan Terrace, whereupon Farrell called him up to train with the squad straight away.

Farrell also wasted little time in naming Hansen for the 2022 Six Nations opener against Wales, after which he was named player of the match. He became an integral part of that Grand Slam team, was nominated for World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year and has been a key player ever since.

So, the door is closing, but not entirely shut, be it for standout Under-20s talents, perhaps a forgotten man, maybe a player from the now defunct men’s 7s team or a leftfield bolter.

Fullback

Ireland's Jamie Osborne and James Lowe celebrate a try against Wales at Principality Stadium, Cardiff, in February. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The Lion king Hugo Keenan, with 46 caps since his debut against Italy in the rearranged Six Nations game of 2020, remains the de facto first choice “15″ in absentia due to injury. Jamie Osborne is clearly next in line, be it as backup or rival. The versatile Jimmy O’Brien and speedy Michael Lowry have caps, as well as aspirations, here too, as do Shane Daly and Mike Haley.

Right wing

Ulster's Robert Baloucoune on his way to scoring a try against Emirates Lions in Johannesburg in October. Photograph: Christiaan Kotze/Steve Haag Sports/Inpho

À la Keenan, the injured Mack Hansen remains the go-to, X-factor “14″ (and a fullback and left-wing option). In his absence, with his exceptional pace as well as feistiness, Tommy O’Brien may be leapfrogging the injured Calvin Nash in this window. Robert Baloucoune, who has caps, possibly remains the best finisher of all. Likewise Jordan Larmour, who was restricted to just four starts last season but is also still only 28. And with 32 caps and seven tries he is out of the loop now but not forgotten.

Outside centre

Ireland's Tom Farrell during the Captain's Run at the Aviva Stadium on Friday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Garry Ringrose, despite his injury-enforced absence against Japan, remains the go-to man here and a key part of this team. Tom Farrell’s hard-earned, circuitous journey to Saturday’s debut at 32 has elevated him to next in line. Connacht’s Hugh Gavin is still on an upward graph, whereas James Hume has caps but needs an improvement in form to resurface. Jude Postlethwaite, who is also a “12″, starts against Spain and is in the mix, as is Hugh Cooney.

Inside centre

Munster’s Dan Kelly and Darragh Murray of Connacht in Thomond Park in October. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The position with the most enduring quality and still, eight years on from Bundee Aki’s debut, it remains an apparent toss-up between him and Robbie Henshaw on the rare occasions when they and Ringrose are fit. Stuart McCloskey keeps banging on the door, and at 33 was rewarded last week. No one else has had a look in, nor looks like doing so any time soon. Hence, on the back of four starts since arriving at Munster (three at “13″), the 24-year-old Dan Kelly starts for the Ireland XV. Cathal Forde, at 24, also brings a footballing ability, as well as goal-kicking and outhalf options.

Left wing

Connacht's Shayne Bolton in action against Bulls at Dexcom Stadium, Galway on October 17th. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

James Lowe (17 tries in 41 caps) may be rested today and may not quite have the finishing power of yore, but he still gives Ireland a blend of tries, power, kicking and offloading. Jacob Stockdale, producing his most confident form since his stellar 2018 Six Nations, has a big chance today. Shayne Bolton, 25 and with a similar profile to Hansen four years ago but a contrasting blend of direct power and speed, starts in Leganés and is on an upward trajectory. As for possible bolters from the 7s circuit, Zac Ward and JJ Kenny have something about them, as does Connacht’s Finn Treacy and the Munster pair of Andrew Smith and Diarmuid Kilgallen.

Outhalf

Leinster's Harry Byrne kicks a conversion against Zebre Parma at the Aviva on October 25th. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Jack Crowley and Sam Prendergast will continue to bounce off each other for another two years. Ciarán Frawley’s versatility probably makes him next in line but Harry Byrne, who won the last of his four caps in the 2024 Six Nations, has been revived by his loan at Bristol and starts in Spain. Jack Murphy has also been in the Ireland XV squad while the IRFU could, and should, lure Joey Carbery back. There’s talent coming through too, notably Leinster’s Caspar Gabriel, who is a bit of a one-off, Connacht’s Sean Naughton and Tony Butler, who scored his first Munster try in their win over Argentina last Saturday.

Loosehead

Ireland’s Paddy McCarthy comes on for his international debut, against New Zealand, at Soldier Field, Chicago last Saturday. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

Much has changed. Andrew Porter should still be the man for the World Cup, but in the post-Cian Healy era a clutch of young tyros are coming through, notably the bull-like Paddy McCarthy, Jack Boyle, Michael Milne, who starts in Leganés, and Alex Usanov, who is on the bench there.

Hooker

Gus McCarthy at Ireland Rugby squad training on Wednesday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Probably the position with the most depth, health and competitiveness. At 27 and in their primes, Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher have become, and likely will remain, the leading figures. Gus McCarthy (22) is next in line and behind him Tom Stewart (24) captains the Ireland XV today, with Lee Barron (24) on the bench. John McKee (25) is also a quality player.

Tighthead

Thomas Clarkson at Ireland Rugby squad training in SeatGeek Stadium, Chicago on October 28th. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

At this remove, and at just 32, Tadhg Furlong still looks like being the starting tight-head for what would be a fourth World Cup. At 34, Finlay Bealham remains his long-time understudy but a slew of young tightheads are emerging. Thomas Clarkson, also a Lion at 25, starts today, while the Ulster duo Tom O’Toole and Scott Wilson are in Leganés. Lansdowne’s Sam Illo (24) looks like he’s taking off at Connacht this season and is powerful.

Locks

Ireland U20s' Evan O’Connell scores a try against Italy U20s in Cape Town in June 2024. Photograph: Darren Stewart/SteveHaagSports/Inpho

Healthier than is perhaps recognised. The current senior squad features Tadhg Beirne (33), possibly playing better than ever, James Ryan, Iain Henderson and Tom Ahern, who would have been on the bench today but for a head knock in training. Joe McCarthy and Cormac Izuchukwu are currently injured. The XV squad has three promising young locks in Evan O’Connell, Darragh Murray and Diarmuid Mangan, and then of course there’s Edwin Edogbo, who missed out on the Chicago experience due to a head knock. But, all being well, at 22 he is in the future.

Backrow

Munster's Ruadhán Quinn with Argentina XV's Mateo Soler at Thomond Park, Limerick, last Saturday. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Ryan Baird is having first crack at blindside in the post-Peter O’Mahony era and sure has the athleticism and ability to nail the jersey. Fit again and reset, at 27 these should be Caelan Doris’s golden years, at 33 Jack Conan looks sprightly enough to add a third World Cup to his garlanded career, while at 32 Josh van der Flier remains the go-to openside.

Nick Timoney, still only 30, makes just his third Test start there today, while the dynamic 22-year-old Ruadhán Quinn plays across the backrow and loves playing at “8″ for Young Munster but, interestingly, has made three starts under Clayton McMillan this season at openside and starts there again in Leganés. Given his tackling ability that may be his future.

Cian Prendergast’s all-court versatility makes him a valuable squad asset. Alex Soroka is making a mark this season, and ditto Leinster’s James Culhane, Connacht “8″ Paul Boyle and Ulster “6″ David McCann.

Such is the depth that a Connacht go-to ball carrier is in the Ireland XV squad, Sean Jansen, but didn’t even make today’s bench.

There’s also, of course, the Munster bulwark Gavin Coombes, and coming up on his rails is the 21-year-old Brian Gleeson, the Thurles RFC, Rockwell, Garryowen and Ireland underage prodigy. Sidelined until Christmas with the elbow injury he sustained in Croke Park, like Edwin Edogbo he looks the future.