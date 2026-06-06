World Cup Group J guide: Lionel Messi ready to strut his stuff in Argentina’s title defence

Argentina

Manager: Lionel Scaloni.

World Cup history: 19th appearance. Best result – Winners in 1978, 1986 and 2022.

The holders have maintained their level since their stunning World Cup win in 2022, winning Copa America in 2024 and impressing to top the South American qualifying table by nine points. Scaloni has picked a familiar squad that know their roles, with the only worry if the same hunger is there as four years ago.

Star man: Lionel Messi. It would have been easy for the greatest ever to ride off into the sunset after a mic drop tournament in Qatar. He will turn 39 during the tournament but still struts his stuff in MLS and can be decisive.

Algeria

Riyad Mahrez after scoring for Algeria against Nigeria during the 2019 African Cup of Nations. Photograph: Ulrik Pedersen/Getty Images

Manager: Vladimir Petkovic.

World Cup history: Fifth appearance. Best result – Round of 16 in 2014.

Algeria will not lack motivation when they face Austria, who were involved in the “Disgrace of Gijón” in 1982 after West Germany and Austria played out a 1-0 win for the Germans that eliminated Algeria. That game resulted in a rule change where all final round games are now played at the same time.

Star man: Riyad Mahrez. A huge figure in Algerian football and the Premier League, the 35-year-old Al-Ahli winger lacks pace these days but is still a technical maestro.

Austria

Austria's head coach Ralf Rangnick addresses a press conference in Vienna on May 31st, 2026. Photograph: Max Slovencik/APA/AFP via Getty Images

Manager: Ralf Rangnick.

World Cup history: Eighth appearance. Best result – Third place in 1954.

The Austrians have been going from strength to strength under former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick and have several in their squad playing at a high level in Europe’s top leagues, particularly the Bundesliga. Their energetic style, however, may have to adapt to the North American summer heat.

Star man: Konrad Laimer. The versatile Bayern Munich man has been an excellent operator for the German champions across either full-back position or in midfield.

Jordan

Australia's defender Alex Wilkinson marks Jordan's forward Musa Al-Taamari in Qatar's capital Doha on June 1st, 2022. Photograph: Karim Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images

Manager: Jamal Sellami.

World Cup history: Debutants.

Jordan’s form in the past year has been far from spectacular, apart from reaching the final of the Arab Cup. But all the teams in this group will be more difficult than that tournament, and a comprehensive friendly defeat to Switzerland was humbling, notable for a viral moment where captain Musa Al-Taamari told the team to press high up then immediately conceded.

Star man: Musa Al-Taamari. The Rennes forward is their talisman, becoming the first Jordanian player to score in a top five European league in 2023, and scored six goals in Ligue 1 last season.