Caelan Doris returns to lead much-changed Ireland team for visit of Japan

As expected, Caelan Doris returns to captain Ireland in Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series game against Japan at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 12.40) as one of eight changes in the starting XV following last weekend’s 26-13 loss to New Zealand in Chicago.

Doris bridged a six-month absence from the game after recovering from shoulder surgery to play a total of 37 minutes off the bench in Soldier Field.

In what is an uplifting and inspiring story, the late developing Munster centre Tom Farrell will become the oldest back to make his debut for Ireland in the professional era after being named at outside centre. Released by Connacht the season before last, Farrell previously played for Lansdowne and Bedford Blues after failing to earn a pro contract with Leinster following his stint in their academy.

His selection is a reward for a strong start to the season, augmenting his breakout campaign with Munster.

With Stuart McCloskey injured, Robbie Henshaw is chosen ahead of Bundee Aki at inside centre, while Jacob Stockdale is recalled at left wing.

The 29-year-old Ulster winger, Player of the Six Nations in Ireland’s 2018 Grand Slam, makes just his third start since missing out on the 2023 World Cup, having played against Fiji last November and away to Georgia in June.

Craig Casey is promoted at scrumhalf and will start alongside his Munster halfback partner Jack Crowley, who is retained at outhalf.

Up front, Rónan Kelleher starts at hooker for the first time since the opening two games of last year’s Six Nations against England and Scotland, and Thomas Clarkson wins his ninth cap and makes his fourth Test start at tight-head.

The other change up front sees Nick Timoney chosen at openside. The 30-year-old Ulster player earned his fourth cap, and first since the Fijian game in November 2022, against Georgia in June.

Gus McCarthy, Cian Prendergast and Jimmy O’Brien are all promoted to the bench, where Paddy McCarthy, Finlay Bealham and Cian Prendergast are retained. Jack Conan and Jamison Gibson-Park move to the bench from last week’s starting line-up.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s game, Andy Farrell said: “I have been pleased with the application and diligence of the squad this week. Since returning from Chicago on Monday morning the squad have assessed the areas we need to collectively improve upon. It will be a battle against a Japan side who play the game in a positive manner and will look to ask questions of us. From our side we will look to be sharp and implement our game-plan and we’re preparing for a big test.

“Tom (Farrell) becomes our latest debutant and his is a real Roy of the Rovers story when you look at his journey in the game to this point. Tom has worked really hard to earn the right to represent his country and I know how proud he is to be involved this weekend after knocking on the selection door for the last few seasons.”

“Saturday presents us with an opportunity to play in front of a packed Aviva Stadium. Playing at home is a privilege that we never take lightly and it’s the start of an exciting three weeks of games as we look to build momentum.”

Saturday’s match is live on RTÉ2, RTÉ Radio 1 and TNT Sports.

Ireland (v Japan): 15 Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster); 14 Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster), 13 Tom Farrell (Lansdowne/Munster), 12 Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster), 11 Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster); 10 Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster), 9 Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster); 1 Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster), 2 Rónan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster), 3 Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster), 4 James Ryan (UCD/Leinster), 5 Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster), 6 Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster), 7 Nick Timoney (Banbridge/Ulster), 8 Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster - captain).

Replacements: 16 Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster), 17 Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster), 18 Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht), 19 Cian Prendergast (UCD/Connacht), 20 Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster), 21 Caolin Blade (Galwegians/Connacht), 22 Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster), 23 Jimmy O’Brien (Naas/Leinster).