Lions player ratings: Jamison Gibson-Park and Tadhg Beirne impress in first Test win over Wallabies

Lions Tour, first Test: Lions 27 Australia 19
Hugo Keenan
Although beaten in the air by Max Jorgensen for a try, his aerial work was assured for the most part, he covered the backfield to deny the Aussies kicking options, tackled and was composed in his passing.
Rating: 7
Tommy Freeman
Reasonably good aerially but two poor kicks – one chip, one long kick out on the full – and a turnover from trying to force a pass late on in the second half meant that it was a patchy display. He didn’t really get any ball in attack.
Rating: 6
Huw Jones
Might have passed for his try that was disallowed with Jamison Gibson-Park unmarked on his inside. Some lovely touches in attack and didn’t give the Aussies any space on the rare occasions that they had a chance to attack.
Rating: 7
Sione Tuipulotu
A run-in try, courtesy of his team-mates’ work and especially the lovely cut-out pass from his outhalf. Strong in contact and used his footwork to cause problems for the Wallaby defenders.
Rating: 8
James Lowe
Good kick/chase for the most part in winning tap backs, great step in tackle on Joseph Suaalii, nice fend for the Huw Jones try that was disallowed, try saving intervention too but some glitches in kicking and in not passing for a nailed-on try.
Rating: 7
Finn Russell
The attacking linchpin that the Lions would have wished for, the Scot controlled the game superbly, varying the point of attack, composed yet providing the touches of flair for which he is synonymous none more so than the pass for Sione Tuipulotu try. Instincts were spot on to play or to kick.
Rating: 8
Jamison Gibson-Park
Turning box-kicking into an art form, it guaranteed a lucrative return for his team. Great identification of space for one try his decision-making in general was first. Kept his team moving forward and ensured a great tempo.
Rating: 9
Ellis Genge
Superb power through contact in his carries, gave his team front-foot ball and on a couple of occasions made significant post contact metres, an example of which was evident in the build up to the Tom Curry try. One scrum penalty conceded but super shift.
Rating: 8
Dan Sheehan
A typically excellent all-round display, it started with his lineout throwing, great footwork and pace to beat tacklers, one maul turnover and to cap off his display, finishing off a Lions counterattack with a try.
Rating: 8
Tadhg Furlong
Close to his best, excellent footwork and power in contact, took him over the gain-line regularly, while he hit his quota of rucks and contributed in a voracious similar manner in his tackling, one high clear-out notwithstanding.
Rating: 8
Maro Itoje (capt)
Worked hard on behalf of his team, performed a lot of the menial tasks that allowed others to play but by his lofty standards this will have been a little underwhelming. He can be happy with the win but not the second half performance.
Rating: 7
Joe McCarthy
The concern is that he might have picked up an injury given his early departure in the second half but when he was on the pitch he was excellent, physical but also in using his underrated footwork. He was mobile, powerful and dynamic and nearly scored a try.
Rating: 8
Tadhg Beirne
Team’s leading tackler (22), won penalties and turnovers (three) at the breakdown, claimed two lineouts, nicked one on the Wallabies throw. An absolutely outstanding performance from a brilliant rugby player that was long on quality and work-rate.
Rating: 9
Tom Curry
Eight carries, seven of which he took over the gain-line, 11 tackles half of which half were dominant, scored a try and had a double assist in that of Dan Sheehan’s. Went into the game with a little chat about his selection, left it with no further debate required.
Rating: 9
Jack Conan
It was his diligence and honesty on both sides of the ball that allowed his team-mates to go off and do their thing. He carried slow ball over the gain-line, hit rucks, and made tackles in a productive, hard-working display.
Rating: 8
Replacements
They wouldn’t have had the impact that Andy Farrell would have hoped for and it was Australia that benefited to a far greater extent from their bench. The home side dominated for much of the last quarter of the game.
Rating: 6
Coach
Andy Farrell got his selection right in terms of his starting team with the backrow of Tadhg Beirne, Tom Curry and Jack Conan especially prominent. Happy with the win, he will drill into the detail of a substandard final quarter.
Rating: 8