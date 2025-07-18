Johnny Sexton backs ‘flash’ Finn Russell to produce his best on first Lions start

The British & Irish Lions assistant coach Johnny Sexton has insisted that Finn Russell is still “flash” but believes the Scotland playmaker has the temperament to shine on his first Test start for the tourists against Australia on Saturday.

Sexton described Russell as a “media darling” and as “flashy” before he was named as one of Andy Farrell’s assistant coaches, making for a potentially awkward reunion with Russell upon his appointment.

Russell is taking part in his third Lions tour but makes his first Test start, having impressed off the bench in the series decider against South Africa four years ago, while he played a bit-part role as one of the “Geography Six” in 2017.

Sexton, who made his Lions debut in Brisbane 12 years ago, admits he has been pleasantly surprised by Russell in Australia and, with the tourists heavy favourites to defeat the Wallabies, believes the Scot can help his side deal with the expectation.

“Oh, he’s still flash, yeah! He’d hate it if I said ‘no’,” said Sexton. “But in the last couple of years he’s come into his own as a 10 and he’s been able to manage a team because ultimately that’s the main job that he’s got, is to manage all the guys around him. And then his brilliance will come out, once he’s into the game.

Finn Russell lines up a kick during the captain's run ahead of the first Test between the Lions and Australia at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

“He has been relaxed as always, you wouldn’t know it’s the week of a Test match. You can see the work he does, though. You have a perception of him from the outside and I would have said the same, in terms of he is a relaxed guy and just takes things in his stride. But he does a lot of work behind the scenes, and he’s been really good this week in prepping the team. Hopefully he’ll continue his form.

“Like everyone, I think in the last couple of years he’s really matured as a player. You can see, Bath getting to finals, winning trophies, you can’t do that if you’re just that kind of mercurial 10. You’ve seen that now this year.

“He’s got his team over the line and he’s won a few trophies and he’s carried that form into here. We always knew, particularly when you’re surrounding him with the players he’s got around him, he’s going to bring the best out of them and they’ll bring the best out of him.”

Sexton also praised Russell’s defensive capabilities with opponents seemingly targeting him as a weak link to date. “Well, he’s been probably our best defender in the backline on this tour so far, I would say,” added Sexton. “You always knew that was in there, he’s a feisty guy out there.

“Physically he doesn’t look that big but he’s fronted up big time on this tour, a lot of impact tackles and we’ll need him in that regard because they’ll be coming down his channel, I’m sure.”

Meanwhile, the Wallabies are confident lightning will not strike twice in Brisbane, 12 years after Kurtley Beale slipped and missed a last-gasp penalty to hand the Lions victory in the first Test. Overnight rain made for wet conditions for Australia’s captain’s run but Harry Wilson said: “It’s obviously a bit slippery, so it’s something we’ve definitely paid attention to and hope to not make the same mistake.” – Guardian