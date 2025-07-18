Lions v Wallabies head-to-heads: Finn Russell v Tom Lynagh

Finn Russell

Position: Outhalf

Age: 32

Height: 6ft

Weight: 87kgs (13st 10lbs)

Lions Tests: 1

Points: 11

Why he’s so important? The attacking metronome for his team, it is not just his skillset but self-possession that sets him apart. The Scottish outhalf is courageous in outlook and it’s that attitude that enables him to make some big plays and telling interventions, either through his passing or kicking. He is a facilitator, but also knows his way through a gap. At his best, he possesses a matador’s reflexes that draws the opposition onto him, goading them to jump out of the line and clatter him, thereby creating space for his teammates.

That he plays on the edge means he can be susceptible to errors of judgment as much as execution, on occasion guilty of forcing things that can lead to intercepts. Australia will have done their homework and will be looking to pinch those long, cut-out passes.

This is the first Lions tour (he played in 2017 and 2021) in which Russell will be considered the main man in the outhalf role. He played only one Test previously and will have to manage those expectations. No longer the joker, Russell is the ‘baller’ brought on to chase a game. It’s important that he embraces the shift in mindset without compromising that brilliant passing and kicking game of which he is capable.

Trivia: Given the nickname of White Chocolate by his close friend Simon Zebo when the two were teammates at Racing 92 together. After school he worked for three years as a stonemason, making window sills, fireplaces and doorframes among other things.

Tom Lynagh

Tom Lynagh has got the nod at outhalf ahead of Ben Donaldson. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Position: Outhalf

Age: 22

Height: 5ft 10in

Weight: 83kg (13st 1lb)

Caps: 3

Points: 2

Why he’s so important? Noah Lolesio has worn the 10 jersey in 12 of the 14 Test matches that Joe Schmidt has been in charge of the Wallabies, so replacing the injured pivot is no bagatelle. Those who watched Australia push Ireland to the brink at the Aviva Stadium last November might remember Lolesio’s unflappable temperament, particularly in the place-kicking stakes, as he chipped in with 14-points.

A more straightforward option would have been to opt for the Western Force’s Ben Donaldson who would be next in line from a seniority perspective, but instead Schmidt has put his faith in 22-year-old Reds outhalf Tom Lynagh.

There will be a massive onus on his teammates to protect him, not so much in a physical sense but in trying to provide him with the quality of possession that will allow him to build his confidence.

If the Lions force their opponents on to the back foot, win collisions and the gain-line, then Lynagh is going to be under significant pressure without a body of Test match experience to fall back on. They’ll want to squeeze him into stockpiling little mistakes to a point where he starts to force or chase the game.

Trivia: One of two rugby-playing sons – the other is Louis who played with Benetton and Italy – of Australian great and World Cup winner Michael Lynagh, who broke Irish hearts with his match-winning try in the 1991 World Cup quarter-final at Lansdowne Road. Tom could have played for Australia, England or the place of his birth, Italy.