Lions vs Wallabies head-to-heads: Fraser McReight v Tom Curry

Fraser McReight

Position: Openside flanker

Age: 26

Height: 6ft

Weight: 102kgs (16st 1lb)

Caps: 25

Points: 50

Why he’s so important: The first time Fraser McReight announced himself to a global audience was at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup, when he captained an Australia team that went to the final before losing 24-23 to France. In the pool phase, the Aussies beat Grand Slam champions Ireland 45-17, a game that was shaped by an early red card for Ryan Baird. McReight ruled the breakdown that day in Argentina, winning turnovers and penalties at ruck time, including one crucial ruck when the game was a contest in the first 21-minutes.

Last November, McReight won four alone for the Wallabies in Ireland’s narrow victory at the Aviva Stadium. He was superb in picking his moments to go after the ball. And the referee that night in Dublin? Andrea Piardi, who presides over the second Test. McReight paints good pictures for the Italian. He’ll be crucial again to the home side’s chances of dirtying the breakdown, poaching or forcing penalties.

The Waratahs’ Charlie Gamble poached four in that match, underlining that the Lions are going to have to be so accurate in clearing at ruck time. Teams target the best pickpockets by running at them and then pinning them at the bottom of rucks.

Trivia: McReight works with psychologist Hayley Cronin on a visualisation process. He explained: “That visualisation, or mental awareness, it’s a great way to get wins off the field. Joe Schmidt talks about it all the time; your neurological pathways can be triggered the same amount, without any physical stress. You can just be sitting here, testing your brain.”

Tom Curry

Tom Curry has been favoured by Lions coach Andy Farrell ahead of Jac Morgan and Josh van der Flier. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Position: Openside flanker

Age: 27

Height: 6ft 1in

Weight: 110 kgs (17st 5lbs)

Lions Tests: 3

Points: 0

Why he’s so important: Andy Farrell had a tough choice to make in deciding to promote the English flanker ahead of Jac Morgan (Wales) and Ireland’s Josh van der Flier. There’s an argument that he has probably been the least impressive of the three candidates. Curry played in all three Tests four years ago in South Africa, so he has that proven pedigree, but form-wise Morgan and van der Flier have compiled the more impressive body of work on this tour.

The Sale Shark is a very strong presence at the breakdown and is also comfortable in carrying and linking play, although he needs to bring a greater degree of accuracy in his offloading game. He offers a composite option as a player to the qualities that his two rivals possess – Morgan’s jackalling and van der Flier’s ball-carrying and passing game. There’s no doubting Curry’s talent, but he will be under pressure from the get-go to prove that he deserves the jersey, something that will require mental strength and a linear focus.

Ben Earl’s presence on the bench means that he’s opted for a like-for-like replacement, with the Saracens player’s pace and running ability sure to cause problems if Australia are flagging in the latter stages.

Trivia: Sale Sharks fans have a combined nickname for Tom and his twin Ben, referring to them as Twindaloo. Anecdotally, Tom and Ben can be distinguished by their hairstyles, with Tom’s styled to the right and Ben’s to the left.