Significant Dart closures for rail works to disrupt bank holiday travel in Dublin

From the morning of Saturday May 30th until Monday night, Dart services will operate between Malahide, Howth and Dublin Connolly stations only. Photograph: Getty Images

There will be significant Dart closures this June bank holiday weekend due to substantial rail works between Dublin Connolly and Bray.

From Saturday morning until Monday night, Dart services will operate between Malahide, Howth and Dublin Connolly stations only, resulting in the closure of 18 city stations. The planned closures will have implications for those travelling from the city suburbs along the Dart line.

The closures are due to take place despite multiple big events happening in the city this weekend including Bord Bia Bloom, the Women’s Mini Marathon and Forbidden Fruit.

Bus routes and Luas lines will remain operational during the weekend, facilitating all events. Irish Rail has said its Leap cards can be used on all TFI public transport services in affected areas, including Dublin Bus and Luas.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore has said Irish Rail needs to take potential disruption to big public events into account more when scheduling essential rail works. “This will directly impact thousands of participants in the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon, which takes place on Sunday, June 1st,” Whitmore said.

In a statement, Irish Rail said: “With the scale of events annually, it is not always possible to avoid coinciding, and we apologise to any customers affected.” It said the Women’s Mini Marathon would not be affected as heavily as other events because “the mini marathon has quite a dispersed travel pattern compared to large concerts, and other modes have additional capacity available”.

“This is also the last weekend of works impacting Dart services until mid-September, assuring full Dart services throughout the summer,” Irish Rail said.

Bloom will provide its usual complimentary shuttle bus service to the Phoenix Park every 10 minutes from 7am-7pm daily from Parkgate Street, beside Heuston Station.

The following Dart stations will remain closed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 30th, 31st and June 1st: Tara Street, Pearse, Grand Canal Dock, Lansdowne Road, Sandymount, Sydney Parade, Booterstown, Blackrock, Seapoint, Salthill and Monkstown, Dún Laoghaire, Sandycove and Glasthule, Glenageary, Dalkey, Killiney, Shankill, Woodbrook and Bray.

Track renewal, cutting and embankment works will affect those travelling by train from Dublin to Dundalk and Dublin to Belfast.