Lions clean up the breakdown and what else we learned from first Test win over the Wallabies

Breakdown

It had been an issue for the Lions in the matches ahead of the first Test but after an early reminder of Fraser McReight’s prowess the tourists were precise and authoritative in their clearing-out, thereby guaranteeing quick ruck ball. The upshot is that they were able to get their big ball carriers over the gain-line with ease and didn’t allow Australia to breathe in hustling to try to realign in defence. The ideal is three-second ruck speed but for most of the first half the Lions would have enjoyed even quicker possession.

Tadhg Beirne led his team in slowing down or nicking Wallaby possession at the breakdown with three turnovers ably supported by Tom Curry, Jack Conan and Maro Itoje in particular. In the final quarter the tourists were less effective, and the Aussies scored two tries as they started to win the collisions and get that quick ball.

Kicking game

Jamison Gibson-Park’s box-kicking was stunning, both in accuracy and giving the kick/chase line time to get up and contest the ball in the air. It proved a potent attacking weapon for his side that more often than not allowed his team to regain possession, especially when tapping the ball down. The Lions had identified where the Aussies would try to hide outhalf Tom Lynagh in the backfield and rained kicks down on him. The Lions scrumhalf also got great distance in his clearing kicks and in general terms took all the head off Finn Russell.

Finn Russell converts Dan Sheehan's try. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

The Scot did contribute with some well-judged diagonal punts, but he will be disappointed with a cross-kick that should have led to a try for Joe McCarthy. He needed a sand wedge ball flight rather than three-iron as Ronan O’Gara pointed out in commentary. There were a couple of miscues from the back three but none were costly.

Set piece

There could not have been two more diverse outcomes in terms of the end products. Dan Sheehan was flawless in his throwing as the team won all 11 when he was on the pitch and they even managed to bag a couple of the Aussie lineouts with Tadhg Beirne nicking one. While the Aussies did return the favour late-on, the Lions’ lineout was a well-oiled machine that provided the consistent source of possession and an opportunity to tie in the Wallabies as was evidenced in the build-up to the Tom Curry try.

The Lions’ scrum, which has been so dominant in the matches leading up to Brisbane, will require a pointed, post-match review as they coughed up a few penalties and a freekick. Referee Ben O’Keeffe gave each team a freekick for early engagement to try to get some stability but thereafter pinged the Lions for collapsing. It’s a work-on going into the second Test.

Missed opportunities

It didn’t matter too much on the day because the Lions claimed the victory, but Andy Farrell might be a little disappointed that the tourists weren’t more ruthless in racking up the points when they were dominating proceedings for most of the first half. Huw Jones was penalised for not releasing the ball having been tackled as he then scrambled his way over the line, but the Scot might have been better served just looking inside for Jamison Gibson-Park who had run an intelligent trail-line and was unmarked.

Australia's Jeremy Williams and Len Ikitau tackle James Lowe. Photograph: David Gray/AFP via Getty Images

It was probably the only time when Finn Russell was less than sublime, but he’d demand more of himself with an overcooked cross-kick for Joe McCarthy. Anything a little more sympathetic and it would have been a try, while James Lowe would like his time again to use the numbers outside him for a run-in try rather than duck inside the Aussie cover and get nailed.

Physical dominance

The Lions bossed the collisions with Ellis Genge, Tadhg Furlong, Tom Curry and Joe McCarthy particularly effective at riding the initial contact point with the Aussie tacklers and powering through to the other side, while hooker Dan Sheehan and Jack Conan were more inclined to throw in some good footwork for goo measure. Sione Tuipulotu, Huw Jones and James Lowe were also highly effective in the physical stakes. The upshot was that the Lions got over the gain-line, the knock-on effect of which was quick ruck ball from which Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell were able to put pace, width and direction on the Lions’ patterns.

Conversely the last half an hour in particular will be of some concern for the Lions and a source of hope for Joe Schmidt and the Wallabies. Australia got much more impact and energy from their bench and with the likely return of Rob Valetini and Will Skelton next week, and a few changes to the run-on team, the home side will hope to be right in the mix from the get-go rather than stuck in a forlorn chase.