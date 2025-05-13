‘We don’t feel entitled’: Leinster must work hard to get past Glasgow in URC, says Bleyendaal

Leinster's assistant coach Tyler Bleyendaal: 'The challenge for us is to build on our own momentum through the things we can do well.' Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

After previously coming up short in the competition following difficult defeats in the Champions Cup, Leinster are hopeful the next few weeks will see them going a couple of steps further in the United Rugby Championship.

While their European decider defeat to La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium in May 2023 arrived seven days on from a URC semi-final exit to Munster, the province were still in contention for league honours in the wake of their Champions Cup showpiece reversals in 2022 and 2024. Although Leo Cullen‘s men initially bounced back in the URC games that followed those losses, their league campaigns in both seasons were ultimately ended by the Bulls in the final four.

Leinster responded to their recent Champions Cup semi-final defeat against Northampton Saints with a comprehensive win over Zebre last weekend that guarantees they will remain on home soil for the duration of their URC knock-out campaign.

Tyler Bleyendaal joined the province as an assistant coach for the start of the current season, and while he senses a determination in the squad to make up for previous disappointments, he understands this is easier said than done.

“The players have spoken of how they have had losses in Europe in the past and bounced back, but then not been able to carry on with that momentum. So that’s where we’re at, preparing for Glasgow after a decent performance at the weekend, and the challenge for us is to build on our own momentum through the things we can do well,” said Bleyendaal ahead of their round-18 clash at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday.

“The reality is there are many hungry teams trying to win the URC at the moment as well. We don’t feel entitled or anything. We’re going to have to work hard, we’re going to have to be committed.”

In between their surprise European loss to Northampton and a 76-5 hammering of a lowly Zebre in the URC, there was last Thursday’s British & Irish Lions squad announcement that saw Andy Farrell selecting no fewer than 12 players from Leinster for the forthcoming tour of Australia.

Bleyendaal believes it was only right that those who made the cut from the province were judged on their overall performances throughout the season. He also feels the Leinster players who have been selected for Lions duty will be able to place that upcoming trip to Australia at the back of their minds for the time being.

“It’s a great achievement for the players who made the squad and everyone is excited and happy. The players will say themselves they don’t want to take away from what Leinster are trying to do. They don’t want that limelight.

“I still feel there is a real drive from those guys to perform for Leinster. I don’t think their minds are working too far ahead, which is good for us.

“It is great for Leinster. I don’t think one poor performance should define those players and the season they’ve had, because they have performed really well and deserved their spot. Everyone was really pumped for them.”

James Ryan in training: the towering lock returned to competitive action as a 50th-minute replacement against Zebre and is in line for a starting berth against Glasgow. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Meanwhile, Bleyendaal was thrilled that Leinster were able to welcome back a fit-again James Ryan against Zebre.

Having previously been sidelined for several weeks after sustaining a calf injury in training at the beginning of April, the towering lock returned to competitive action as a 50th-minute replacement against the Italians and is in line for a starting berth against Glasgow.

“It was great to have JR back. He had been slowly tipping away and being diligent with his rehab. It’s good to get him out for a run and he seemed to come off the field with no ill effects from the injury, which is great,” Bleyendaal added.

“I’d say he’s pretty hungry to get out there and try and, maybe not run around the field, but run into bodies and tackle bodies. He enjoys that contact side of things.”