Leinster put 12 tries past Zebre to shake off European disappointment

URC: Leinster 76 Zebre 5

A smarting Leinster with nine recent Lions picks in the 23-man squad and a pairing of first on the United Rugby Championship table against 15th-placed Zebre and most could have predicted an avalanche of tries.

Those who turned out in the early evening sunshine at Aviva Stadium got just that as Leinster raced to their 15th win of the season, claiming the biggest winning margin in URC history, and secured their first-place seeding for the knockout phase before the final match of the regular URC season against Glasgow next week.

Six tries before half time, Jordie Barrett grabbing two for a 38-0 lead and Zebre, heads down jogging in for the break, knew the contest by then was over.

It was Leinster captain Jack Conan who sparked Leinster’s first score of the evening as he raced diagonally across the pitch left to right and into the Zebre 22. Handing off left wing Simone Gesi, Conan’s one-handed offload to Rónan Kelleher had the Irish hooker touching down within three minutes of the start and Sam Prendergast converting for 7-0.

Two minutes later it was Josh van der Flier on the left making ground and feeding scrumhalf Luke McGrath, who sped in untouched, and Leinster found themselves 12-0 up with just five minutes played.

Lively Zebre occasionally self-harmed and shortly after McGrath’s try knocked on breaking forward when the Leinster defence was scattered. But the third try for Leinster came after 18 minutes, Ryan Baird gathering from an attacking lineout and the Leinster pack moving in.

Although it took several phases, it was the lock Baird who barrelled over, Prendergast again adding the points for 19-0 and Leinster already sniffing around for the try bonus point.

Leinster’s Ryan Baird is tackled by Zebre's Ion Neculai. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

There was barely time for fans to reapply sunscreen when the forth arrived, this time outhalf Prendergast holding off two Zebre tacklers on a bursting run to the line before deftly offloading to Jordie Barrett in support for as easy a score as the All Black will get.

While Zebre had speed and some verve going forward they were defensively frail with Leinster scoring almost every time they got within 10 metres of their line. Barrett went over for his second just as Luke McGrath left for an HIA and Jamison Gibson-Park arrived on the pitch.

Prendergast kicked the conversion for 33-0 and as the seconds ticked away to half time James Lowe stole in at the left corner for 38-0.

Try seven almost gave Player of the Match Barrett his hat-trick. It looked like it, but he was downed just a few metres from the Zebre line and offloaded for Prendergast just minutes before van der Flier pounced on a loose ball and Jamie Osbourne streaked up the right touchline for tries eight and nine with only 55 minutes gone on the clock.

Replacement Ciaran Frawley got Leinster into double figures with try 10 before scrumhalf Gonzalo Garcia scrambled in between Leinster bodies to get Zebre off the mark for 62-5. But it was all one way and as Zebre players went down with cramp, and doubled over with hands on knees, Leinster tried to squeeze one last score out of the evening for the 14,681 fans.

Leinster’s Jordie Barrett and Andrew Porter. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

That they did on 75 minutes when replacement James Culhane bullocked up the middle of the park and ran in under the posts for Frawley to convert for 69-5 beore Jamie Osbourne added the 12th and final try of the game.

And that was that on a beautiful night for Leinster and their fans, 12 tries to one and a schooling for the Italian side.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 2 mins: Kelleher try, Prenderast con 7-0; 4: McGrath try, Prendergast con 14-0; 17: Baird try 19-0; 24: Barrett try, Prendergast con 26-0; 30: Barrett try, Prendergast con 33-0; 39: Lowe try 38-0; Half-time 38-0; 43: Prendergast try, con 45-0; 48: van der Flier try, Prendergast con 52-0; 54: Osborne try 57-0; 60: Frawley try 62-0; 65: Garcia try 62-5; 75: Culhane try, Frawley con 69-5; 81: Osborne try, Frawley con 76-5.

LEINSTER: J Osborne; J O’Brien, G Ringrose, J Barrett, J Lowe; S Prendergast, L McGrath; J Boyle, R Kelleher, T Clarkson; J McCarthy, D Mangan; R Baird, J van der Flier, J Conan (capt).

Replacements: J Gibson-Park for McGrath (30 mins); McGrath for Gibson-Park (36); J McKee for Kelleher, A Porter for Boyle, R Slimani for Clarkson, J Ryan for McCarthy, C Frawley for Prendergast, R Henshaw for Ringrose, J Culhane for van der Flier (all 51); Gibson-Park for McGrath (67).

ZEBRE PARMA: J Trulla; S Gregory, F Paea, E Lucchin, S Gesi; G Montemauri, G Garcia; L Franceschetto, G Ribaldi, J Pitinari; R Nasove, L Krumov; B Stavile, I Bianchi, D Ruggeri (capt).

Replacements: M Hasa for Franceschetto (29 mins); T Di Bartolomeo for Ridaldi (48); A Fusco for Trulla, G Da Re for Montemauri (both 53), M Canali for Nasove (58); I Neculai for Pitinari (62); F Drago for Staville, G Ferrari for Ruggeri (both 70).

Referee: S Grove-White (Scotland).