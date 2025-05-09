Lions Tour 2025: The winners and losers as Andy Farrell names squad

Three winners

Mack Hansen

Although Hansen hasn’t quite set the world alight since returning from injury, he improved as the Six Nations progressed and was outstanding in Connacht’s marquee game against Munster. Can play as a roving winger and fullback, fits Andy Farrell’s attacking approach, will revel being back in Oz and, daft as a brush, will be an entertaining, popular tourist.

James Ryan

Like Henshaw, you feared Ryan might be a victim of Irish and Leinster rotation, but he still put together a good body of work before his injury of late. Will turn 29 during the tour so it would be a shame if he’d missed out. Can scrum on both sides, call lineouts and lead. Diligent, intelligent and entertaining, he’ll tour well and could make the Test squad.

Henry Pollock

Even in the wake of the Six Nations, when Pollock scored two tries off the bench on debut against Wales, he looked a long shot. But when this freakishly gifted 20-year-old was adding to his highlights reel against Leinster last Saturday he looked the likeliest ‘bolter’. Oozing self-belief, he’ll inject the tour with freshness, energy, X-factor and versatility.

Leinster outhalf Sam Prendergast misses out on the Lions tour this time around. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Three who miss out

Sam Prendergast

One ventures Farrell and his four Irish assistant coaches would ideally liked to have continued the investment in the extremely talented 22-year-old as a benefit to both him and Ireland. Nor can one believe that last Saturday’s mixed bag ultimately cost him. Ultimately, though, with only three outhalves, he didn’t do enough to oust one of Finn Russell and the Smiths, Fin and Marcus. It might have been too much, too soon anyway.

Owen Farrell

A tough call for the head coach/dad either way. A Test match animal and two-time tourist who has started five Lions Tests at 10 or 12. Against that Farrell junior hasn’t played international rugby since the World Cup and injuries have restricted him to just 14 starts in a difficult first season at Racing 92. Might well be on standby though.

Jack Willis

The brilliant English openside misses out in part because of being based in France, like Farrell, Courtney Lawes and others. His Toulouse commitments could well rule him out of the opening tour games and whereas Blair Kinghorn could be accommodated, there are loose forward options aplenty, while Tadhg Beirne and Ollie Chessum provide options at blindside too.