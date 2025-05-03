Leinster v Northampton live updates: Champions Cup semi-final

Leinster attack coach Tyler Bleyendaal: “Northampton don’t die wondering, it’s nice to watch their backline. Even from very early in the pre-season you see the attacking stuff that they do, which they still do, which is a testament to them. Whether it’s their strikes off the lineouts or if it’s their second or third phase, they do stuff well. They’ve got a lot of sometimes simple, sometimes intricate plays, but the way they do them is quite deliberate and it’s challenging to defend. I love how they kind of build on that and then they also have good athletes. I think they enjoy playing that way. They challenge you in the nine/10 channel, they’ve got wingers that can work. They can play with the ball or just play the power game. Sometimes you enjoy watching other teams play and I enjoy watching them play.”

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: “We said playing in Europe is enjoyable because you get great experiences. Playing at Croke Park was unbelievable. We had an Irish strength and conditioning coach who spoke about the history of Croke Park, so that hit different in terms of the history and magnitude of that occasion. We also wanted to play against the best players, so going to Pretoria (to face the Bulls in December) and playing against a lot of South African internationals, playing Munster here and away, you find out where you measure up. I appreciate it’s a big challenge, but that’s what we want - we want the biggest of challenges. We maybe haven’t stepped up to the plate with regards to the Premiership so this challenge is one we’re excited about, one that will test us and a great measure to see where we’re at.”

A Key player for the Saints.

“I’ve gone from underrated to overrated.”@finsmithh reacts to his updated stats on @rugbythegame ⬆️📈 pic.twitter.com/TICebQ2Qk8 — Northampton Saints 😇 (@SaintsRugby) May 1, 2025

Come On You Saints 🖤💚💛 pic.twitter.com/Y6V3LuDuhg — Northampton Saints 😇 (@SaintsRugby) May 3, 2025

Leinster are 20-point favourites with the bookmakers……………….in a European semi-final. Northampton won’t care one iota and now should they. If sport fully subscribed to the formbook it would be very boring.

Hello and welcome to the Champions Cup semi-final between Leinster and Northampton Saints at the Aviva Stadium. John O’Sullivan here, and I’ll take you through all the pre-match fare, the game and the post-match reaction including Gerry Thornley’s match report and Johnny Watterson who has his red pen ready for the Player Ratings.

It’s a repeat of last season’s semi-final, a game Leinster led 20-3 early in the second half through a James Lowe hat-trick but had to cling on for dear life to edge home 20-17. There’s been plenty of throughput in the Saints pack, Courtney Lawes, now with Brive a huge loss. But the visitors have a precocious young flanker in Henry Pollock who obviously believes that all the world’s a stage for his talent.

The Saints are without some stellar attacking talent in Ollie Sleightholme, George Furbank and George Hendy too.

Leinster are without secondrow James Ryan – he hasn’t started any of Leinster’s last five Champions Cup knockout matches as he was a replacement in the 2024 final – but otherwise have few injury concerns. Tommy O’Brien and Max Deegan are rewarded for their brilliant form, Cian Healy gets another starting role like the last day, while the bench contains………well a hell of a lot of talent not least Leinster’s man of the match in the quarter-final, Jordie Barrett.