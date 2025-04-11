Leinster vs Glasgow live updates: Leo Cullen’s side aims for Champions Cup semi-final spot

Leinster threw 26 offloads last weekend against Harlequins. In the league, they’re averaging 13.4 per game. The greater levels of joué seemed to work, the attack kicking into gear to the tune of 62 points vs ‘Quins.

That side of their game has come in for some criticism in recent months, a narrative emerging that they’re focusing overly on their semi-new defensive system under Jacques Nienaber. Our man at the Aviva tonight, John O’Sullivan, wrote a piece last week looking at how new attack coach Tyler Bleyendaal has fared this season.

[ Rhapsody in blue as Leinster attack finally fires on all cylindersOpens in new window ]

Leinster attack coach Tyler Bleyendaal. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

There are a few Leinster milestones tonight. Tommy O’Brien playing on the wing is noteworthy not just because he replaces Jamie Osborne who looked good last week!

Diarmuid Mangan is certainly one to keep an eye on. I watched him play for a Leinster Development XV against Ireland U20s back in January. Comfortably the best player on the park, a strong ball carrier. He’s two years out of playing for the 20s himself.

There's some big milestones today! 🙌



💙 Tommy O'Brien to make his first start in the @ChampionsCup.

🧢 Robbie Henshaw in line for his 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th Leinster cap.

💪 Diarmuid Mangan ready for his European debut.



Go well, lads! 👊#LEIvGLA #NeverLessThanEverything pic.twitter.com/oUwFODdGCx — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) April 11, 2025

No clash between an Irish side and Glasgow can go without mentioning Nigel Carolan, the Galway native currently running the Warriors attack. We interviewed the former Ireland U20s boss back in February in advance of Ireland’s Six Nations clash with Scotland.

Listen below to learn about his coaching journey. He worked with a number of current Ireland internationals at U20 level, including Max Deegan and Andrew Porter, both of whom feature tonight. Glasgow’s attack is one of Europe’s better outfits and it’s all the more intriguing that an Irishman is running the show.

Given he currently works with Lions favourites such as Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu (if fit), listening to Nigel is well worth your time.

Nigel Carolan - The Irishman running Glasgow's attack Listen | 36:14

Here’s the Glasgow team. They have their fair share of Scottish internationals but this line-up is more noteworthy for who’s missing. There’s still no Sione Tuipulotu or Huw Jones in the centres. Tighthead prop Zander Fagerson, widely seen as Tadhg Furlong’s biggest rival for the starting Lions spot this summer, is also nowhere to be seen despite starting last weekend.

Number eight Henco Venter, a big ball carrier for Glasgow, is banned after making contact with an opponent’s eye last time out.

Quarter Final Ready 💪



Your Glasgow Warriors team to face Leinster tomorrow at the Aviva in the @ChampionsCup 🔥



📰 https://t.co/HnuDKpVPtM #WhateverItTakes | @MackenzieConstr pic.twitter.com/RCQyImztpd — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) April 10, 2025

Perhaps surprisingly, given the one-sided nature of their victory over Harlequins in last week’s last-16, Leo Cullen has made six changes to the side which starts tonight. There is plenty of rotation as Cian Healy and Rónan Kelleher start in the frontrow having missed out on last week’s 23, meaning Andrew Porter and Dan Sheehan drop to the bench. Tadhg Furlong swaps places with Rabah Slimani after the Ireland tighthead sat among the replacements against ‘Quins.

The backrow also sees Caelan Doris move to the bench, Jack Conan moves across from six to eight and captains the side. Max Deegan starts at blindside flanker.

The other two changes come in midfield, Jordie Barrett replacing Robbie Henshaw at centre, while Tommy O’Brien comes in for Jamie Osborne on the wing.

Diarmuid Mangan is set for a European debut on the bench.

𝙒𝙚 𝙜𝙤 𝙖𝙜𝙖𝙞𝙣 👊



🔥 Here is your Leinster Rugby team to face @GlasgowWarriors at Aviva Stadium in the quarter-finals of the @ChampionsCup tomorrow night.



Get your tickets here 👉 https://t.co/5gMZYkwv1D#LEIvGLA #NeverLessThanEverything pic.twitter.com/FeVyS9UkDW — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) April 10, 2025

Good evening all and welcome to our live coverage as Leinster take on Glasgow Warriors at the Aviva Stadium. We’re down to the last eight in Europe, with both sides looking to book their place in the semi-finals next month.

Leinster are favourites given the internationals in their squad, but Glasgow do not come into this without pedigree. They are URC champions and the competition’s final in Pretoria saw the Warriors beat the same Bulls outfit which ended Leinster’s season. Nor are they without fond memories of knockout rugby in Ireland, having beaten Munster on their travels in last season’s URC semi-final.

The prize for the victor this evening is a date with either Northampton or Castres in the last four.