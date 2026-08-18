Two men seriously injured in Donegal road crash

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda station. Photograph: Alan Betson

Two men have been seriously injured in a road crash in Co Donegal on Tuesday.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the crash on the N13 between Bridgend and Manorcunningham, Burt, at about 5.30pm.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man aged in his 20s, and the driver of the second vehicle, a man aged in his late teens, suffered serious injuries in the collision.

Both individuals were brought to Letterkenny University Hospital. The road remains closed to facilitate a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who were travelling in the area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm who may have witnessed the collision, or have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on 074-9320540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.