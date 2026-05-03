Ireland

Man (30s) dies in Co Cavan tractor crash

Gardaí seeking witnesses to single-vehicle crash on Sunday

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a fatal Co Cavan crash. Photograph: Alan Betson
Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a fatal Co Cavan crash. Photograph: Alan Betson
Sun May 03 2026 - 21:041 MIN READ

A man in his 30s has been killed in a tractor crash in Co Cavan.

The incident took place on a local road in Ardkill Beg, Carrickaboy shortly before lunchtime on Sunday.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the single-vehicle incident at about 12.40pm.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Cavan Monaghan General Hospital, where a postmortem examination will take place.

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Garda forensic investigators attended and examined the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward and have asked road users who may have camera footage from the area from between 9am and 12:40pm to make it available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cavan Garda station on (049) 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any station.

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