Player watch: Tommy O’Brien influence looms large as Leinster withstand late Toulon surge

There were two distinct timelines at the Aviva Stadium, Leinster dominance and Toulon renaissance, periods defined by Tommy O’Brien’s presence on the pitch. There’s a little bit of poetic licence in the statement, but it also contains more than a thumbnail of truth.

The 27-year-old right wing finally succumbed to what Leinster head coach Leo Cullen would subsequently describe as cramp on 67 minutes, at which point the home side led 29-11 and were set fair for the Basque Country, and a Champions Cup final date in Bilbao.

By the time referee Luke Pearce blew his whistle for full-time, Leinster were clinging on, enduring a full-blown, technicolour daymare, as tries by Baptiste Serin and Gaël Dréan, converted by Melvyn Jaminet, took the visitors to the cusp of an improbable win. A fingertip faux pas spared the home side’s blushes.

Leinster deserved to win, were the better side for two-thirds of the game, played with a hard-nosed edge and were physical and direct. They embellished their play with some lovely flourishes in attack that could, and should, have yielded a more lucrative return on the scoreboard. It didn’t look particularly damaging until it did, late on.

Defensively the home side swarmed with a cold-eyed relish for collisions. It appeared as if a fast-forward button had been deployed in terms of line speed. They infiltrated the Toulon backfield at will, forcing the French side backwards in possession more often than not. O’Brien’s thumping tackle on Toulon outhalf Tomas Albornoz in the fourth minute set a tone for what ensued.

About eight minutes before O’Brien’s departure Leinster’s line speed had been throttled back, more containing than corrosive. Toulon were given time and space to breathe, neither of which they had been afforded until that point. The only occasion they had managed to breach the home side’s defence was when Leinster were a man down.

O’Brien’s departure, a reshuffled backline, fatigue, a drop in communication and cohesion, and some basic missed tackles were contributory factors to the fraught end-game. Consequence or coincidence of O’Brien’s departure, it matters less because the outcome remained positive. What is indisputable and less open to conjecture is how important a player he’s become.

Leinster's Tommy O'Brien and Toulon's Melvyn Jaminet battle for the ball during the Investec Champions Cup semi-final match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

As he demonstrated with Ireland, O’Brien’s capacity to win moments transfuses belief into those around him. Tracking his involvements reveals just how great an impact he enjoyed on some of the game’s key exchanges. Simple things are not always easy to execute but O’Brien has an eye for detail.

Watching him clearing out at rucks, winning the shoulder, protecting the ball and embracing the buffeting that comes his way is a classic example of unselfish diligence that is essential to a team’s ability to execute their patterns. It’s technique over talent, attitude as much as aptitude.

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In the build-up to Jack Conan’s try, O’Brien protected the ruck ball after the outstanding Josh van der Flier’s clever exploitation of the short-side and carry into contact. He racked up pivotal interventions. Soon after it was O’Brien, working off the blindside wing, that helped to put Rieko Ioane away on the far touchline.

His line, pass and offload to Hugo Keenan created the space for Ioane. On another occasion, he again popped up from the blindside wing to take possession at full tilt outside the 13 channel. His choice to grubber kick forced Toulon back to their line.

O’Brien’s nuanced kicking was a recurring feature, prevalent again a couple of minutes later, while on 29 minutes his beautifully weighted chip didn’t favour him with the bounce, but he did force Seta Tuicuvu into a knock-on.

His aerial work was first class. It was his superb high ball take among the tall timber of the Toulon pack that was the launch play that would eventually culminate in a try for Garry Ringrose. O’Brien’s fight to protect ruck ball after a Thomas Clarkson carry from two would-be poachers was a second involvement in that sequence of play.

Another catch under pressure helped his side to retain possession, while his last high-profile involvement was a nicely judged nudge with the boot into the Toulon 22. Albornoz avoided the first Leinster chaser, Ioane, but not O’Brien, who collared the Argentinian playmaker.

Relentless and uncompromising, it’s not just the integrity of his effort but the quality of the input. O’Brien’s performance in those 67 minutes encapsulated what was good about Leinster’s display; his subsequent absence a vulnerability that hadn’t been evident until that point.

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