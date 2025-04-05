Leinster’s ball-carrying edge should win the day over Harlequins

Champions Cup: Leinster v Harlequins

Croke Park, Saturday, 3pm

(Live on RTÉ, Premier Sports)

Leo Cullen has borrowed a little from the Ireland playbook when it comes to selection in positioning Jamie Osborne on the right wing and Jack Conan at blindside flanker for what promises to be an entertaining Champions Cup tussle if Harlequins stay true to the substance of their style as English rugby’s troubadours.

Osborne was picked on the right wing for Ireland’s game against France until James Lowe’s injury in the warm-up necessitated a reshuffle. Cullen referenced this in teasing out his selection. “Those guys prepared together (for the French match) which gives you some level of confidence. It’s not like we are going out on a wing here and making our own calls.

“The Jack (Conan) dynamic, he was very good (in) the last two Champions Cup matches in terms of impact, La Rochelle in round three and Bath in round four. Him and RG (Snyman) came on after 45-minutes (of the Bath game) and made a big impact. He delivers that well.

“We have to respect some of the form that is coming off the back of the Six Nations. I thought Jack was excellent, and I thought that looked like a good combination for Ireland. That is the rationale there.

“Max (Deegan) started that (Bath) game at six, Ryan Baird started the La Rochelle game at six; Jack came off the bench in both those games. We have good options there. James (Ryan) would have been in the 23 earlier in the week,” a reference to a calf injury that will sideline the secondrow for a few weeks.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Rabah Slimani is named at tight head, RG Snyman in the secondrow, both of whom returned to Dublin after playing in the first of Leinster’s two-match URC trip to South Africa. Jack Boyle, Jordie Barrett, Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne also saw game time, Byrne involved in both games.

Harlequins are without wing Cadan Murley (foot), fullback Rodrigo Isgro (concussion) and Stephan Lewies (Achilles) as head coach Danny Wilson makes six changes to the side that lost 48-27 to Bath last weekend. England international and club captain Alex Dombrandt returns at number eight, while former Wales and Lions fullback Leigh Halfpenny comes into the team.

Chandler Cunningham-South’s repositioning from his traditional home in the backrow to lock alongside Joe Launchbury shows that ‘Quins have prioritised athleticism and mobility while augmenting the poaching threat at the breakdown, an area in which they already excel. Jack Kenningham has pilfered more ball (21 steals) in the English Premiership than anyone else while team-mate Will Evans is not far behind (17).

The manner in which outhalf Marcus Smith plays the game embodies the Harlequins way, instinctive and without fear. Cullen said: “He (Smith) is a very exciting player, a very dangerous player. If we give him time and space to run he can make life very difficult.

Joe Launchbury of Harlequins. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

“He is a genuine threat, he can kick, run, pass, that’s what makes him the threat he is so how we defend against him is going to be very important to the outcome of the game. I think they (Harlequins) would talk about their own DNA, that ability to be a little unconventional, being part of their identity.

“There was a big (Champions Cup) play-off game last year where they won away in Bordeaux, so we all know they are very dangerous, we know they have it in them, so it is making sure we are well prepped for it. ‘Quins are coming off the back of two very competitive games whereas for our guys it has been a little bit different.”

Jacques Nienaber has made Leinster’s defence a rock on which many opponents have perished this season, and the expectation, including the bookmakers who have the home side as 21-point favourites, is that Harlequins ambition will wither in the face of the aggressive line speed, connectivity and ability to scramble effectivity.

Jamison Gibson-Park, with Sam Prendergast riding shotgun, will be asked to provide nuance and vision to the home side’s attacking patterns. There needs to be clarity in the opposition 22, an appreciation of space, if Leinster are not to fall into the same trap that Ireland did, with many of the same cast, in being held up over the line during the Six Nations.

Leinster should like the look of the set piece contest. They’ll look to get Conan, Snyman, Joe McCarthy and captain Caelan Doris to give them a dynamic ball-carrying edge. Harlequins are dangerous opponents, capable of scoring quickly and from long range but if Leinster are mentally and physically attuned the visitors shouldn’t have that scope.

Leinster: H Keenan: J Osborne, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe: S Prendergast, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, R Slimani; J McCarthy, RG Snyman; J Conan, J van der Flier, C Doris (capt). Replacements: G McCarthy, J Boyle, T Furlong, R Baird, M Deegan, L McGrath, R Byrne, J Barrett.

Harlequins: L Halfpenny; T Green, O Beard, B Waghorn, N David: M Smith, W Porter; F Baxter, J Walker, T Lamositele; J Launchbury, C Cunningham-South; J Kenningham, W Evans, A Dombrandt (capt). Replacements: S Riley, W Jones, S Kerrod, I Herbst, G Hammond, D Care, J Benson, L Northmore.

Referee: P Brousset (France).