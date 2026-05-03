Ulster to face Montpellier in Challenge Cup final after French side slay brave Dragons

Montpellier scrumhalf Alexis Bernadet scores a try during the Challenge Cup semi-final against Dragons at the Septeo Stadium in Montpellier. Photograph: Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images

Challenge Cup semi-final: Montpellier 18 Dragons 12

Ulster will face Top 14 side Montpellier in the Challenge Cup final after the French side held off a game Dragons side in Sunday’s second semi-final.

Aneurin Owen claimed his second try in the 73rd minute to leave the Dragons, who are positioned third from bottom in the United Rugby Championship, a converted try away from springing a dramatic upset. But their fightback stopped short of delivering the decisive score despite a late series of attacks.

The Dragons should have crossed just seconds into the game after executing a lineout move with precision, but Dai Richards’s final pass to Thomas Young was poor and the moment was gone.

Thomas Vincent landed a penalty to draw first blood and then Auguste Cadot was held up over the line by a brilliant tackle from Rio Dyer after Montpellier had broken from deep.

But there was no stopping the hosts in the 25th minute when slick handling forced a gap for Tyler Duguid to maraud over, rewarding a spell of sustained pressure.

The Dragons, conquerors of Stade Francais in the Round of 16, hit back with an opportunistic try by Owen after fullback Tom Banks made a mess of dealing with a kick into the dead-ball zone.

Vincent rifled over three points having missed an earlier shot at goal as Montpellier opened up a 13-5 interval lead and they began the second half with a sustained assault on the visitors.

The Dragons showed mettle to defend a lineout drive close to their own line and they advanced downfield, threatening in the left corner and benefiting from Nika Abuladze being sinbinned for a deliberate knock-on.

But Montpellier went over in their next attack with scrumhalf Alexis Bernadet, who had been a threat all afternoon, sniping over from close range.

Even at 18-5 up the French heavyweights could not pull clear as Owen stormed over for his second try as the Dragons struck from a lineout.

The Welsh region staged one last attack but it was well defended as the upset victory slipped from their fingertips.