Africa

Three dead in suspected hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship in Atlantic

World Health Organisation says investigation under way and at least one case of infection confirmed

A general view of the cruise ship MV Hondius stationary off the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on Sunday. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images
A general view of the cruise ship MV Hondius stationary off the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on Sunday. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images
Sun May 03 2026 - 22:361 MIN READ

Three people ‌have died and one case of hantavirus has been confirmed among passengers ‌on a cruise vessel sailing in the Atlantic Ocean, the World Health Organisation said ​on Sunday.

Six individuals were affected in the incident, of whom three have died and one is in intensive care in South Africa, ​it said in a post on X.

The WHO did not name the ⁠vessel or its operator, although a source familiar with the ‌situation ‌said ​it was the MV Hondius, travelling from Argentina to Cape Verde.

“WHO is facilitating co-ordination between ⁠member states and the ​ship’s operators for medical evacuation ​of two symptomatic passengers, as well as full public health ‌risk assessment and support to ​the remaining passengers on board,” the WHO said.

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A Dutch ⁠foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed ⁠two Dutch ​passengers had died, but gave no further details.

Sky News reported a British tourist was being treated in a hospital in South Africa after the suspected hantavirus outbreak, citing South Africa’s department of health.

It also quoted Britain’s foreign office as saying it ‌was closely monitoring reports ⁠of a potential hantavirus outbreak on the Hondius and was in touch with the cruise company ‌and local authorities.

Hantavirus, found throughout the world, is spread by contact with rodents or their urine or faeces. - Reuters/AP

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