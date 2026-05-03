Kimi Antonelli produces gutsy drive to hold off Lando Norris and win Miami Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli won the Miami Grand Prix with a superb, gutsy drive under pressure for Mercedes. The Italian triumphed for the third time in a row this season by beating the McLaren of Lando Norris into second at the Miami International Autodrome. His team-mate, Oscar Piastri, was third with George Russell in fourth for Mercedes.

Max Verstappen delivered a strong comeback to take fifth place after a spin on the opening lap. Charles Leclerc was sixth for Ferrari, with a late spin costing him places on what proved a dramatic final lap as he was passed by Russell and Verstappen. His Ferrari team-mate, Lewis Hamilton, was seventh.

After what has been a remarkable opening to the season for the 19-year-old, this was his best performance yet. Having lost the lead at the start he came back and once in front held his nerve against a concerted effort by Norris for the best part of the second half of the race as the McLaren, which matched the Mercedes for pace, hounded him to the line.

Indeed the upgrades employed here by McLaren and Red Bull both delivered with the Mercedes no longer enjoying the dominance of the opening three meetings.

The Italian showed real class and composure as he held off Norris’s challenge and in so doing has now extended his lead in the world championship over Russell to 20 points.

This was further confirmation, were it needed, that Mercedes remain at the head of the field, albeit with their rivals having narrowed the gap with the upgrades they brought to Miami. Mercedes will be buoyed by the fact that they still sealed a win and have their major development to the car still to come at the next round in Canada.

They were soundly beaten by McLaren in the sprint race in Florida but when it really mattered Antonelli still had the edge and ensured Mercedes remain undefeated in grands prix this season.

The Italian has now delivered three wins in a row, in China, Japan and Miami, an extraordinary opening to only his second season in F1. Moreover he has done so despite issues with slow starts, from which he has come back with great aplomb. Here with the resurgent world champion chasing him down, the 19-year-old kept his cool to close out an immense win.

Given the opportunity to compete at the sharp end with a strong car, Antonelli has stepped up with extraordinary control. He endured an up and down season as he learned the ropes last year, pushing too hard and being caught out on occasion but while he still clearly enjoys finding the edge, he has shown great control too.

Kimi Antonelli celebrates after winning the Miami Grand Prix. Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

In what was a frenetic start Leclerc burst into the lead from third on the grid as Antonelli dropped to second, but Verstappen was squeezed on to the kerb and spun, dropping him to ninth. Piastri had done well to move up to fourth, a place Russell took on lap three as Verstappen looked to move back through the field, swiftly making it up to eighth.

Antonelli, however, was by no means downhearted. He had drawn up to Leclerc by lap four and began to challenge the Ferrari driver, and with superior pace retook the lead on the run to turn 17. Leclerc duly came back at him as the energy management advantage swung between them.

Norris took advantage of their scrap, taking second from Antonelli a lap later just before the safety car was called when Isack Hadjar crashed out and almost at the same moment Pierre Gasly’s Alpine was flipped over after being clipped by Liam Lawson.

Verstappen pitted under the safety car and when racing resumed on lap 12 Leclerc held his lead as Piastri claimed back fourth place. The leading trio were closely matched on pace but Norris’s McLaren had an edge and he took the lead on lap 13 with Antonelli and Leclerc then once more exchanging positions across the lap.

Antonelli finally made it stick a lap later, while Verstappen was making short work of the midfield opposition to move up to 10th.

Norris and Antonelli began to open a lead out front as the key pit stops took place. Russell pitted on lap 21, Leclerc followed a lap later but a slower stop meant he emerged behind the Mercedes. Norris and Antonelli remained line astern with a two-second gap, while Verstappen was up to third by lap 27, enjoying great pace and grip on the hard tyre.

Antonelli came in on lap 26 and a lap later Norris pitted but on emerging was passed by Antonelli, the key moment. The pair were behind Verstappen who was now leading but on fresher rubber both had the pace on the Dutchman.

Antonelli retook the lead on lap 29 and Norris followed him through at the end of the lap, with the pair now vying for the win. The Italian was concerned he had a gearbox issue and that he was losing rear grip as Norris chased him down.

The pair were lapping within a second of one another, with nothing to choose between them but for all that Norris was ready to pounce, Antonelli held his nerve and closed out a fine win. – Guardian