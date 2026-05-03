After the whistle: Limerick’s noise, Clare’s silence and a hurling statement made in Ennis

About 45 minutes after the final whistle, Will O’Donoghue emerged from the Limerick dressing room, the booming sound of the Kaiser Chiefs following him out the door. After wins like these, players just want the effervescence of each other’s company. Nearly an hour later, banging tunes were still cutting through the silence of a deserted stadium, accompanied by some hollering now and some karaoke. Nobody was calling time yet.

In the life of this team, Limerick have given many statement performances. In their pomp, they were just repeating themselves. Everyone knew what they were going to say. Over the last couple of years, though, that certainty was eroded by unexpected outcomes and periods of faintness that were contrary to their nature. To win the All-Ireland again, none of that stuff could be entertained.

Over the years Clare have often brought out the best in Limerick and in a different way that was true here too. Without Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane, two of the greatest players of the modern era, Limerick needed to be the sum of other parts. Before this game, nobody could put a number on that.

To beat Clare by 15 points in Ennis (2-30 to 1-18) was an overwhelming demonstration of precision and power and moxie. They bullied the team who have looked them in the eye more than any other in the John Kiely years. The focused aggression and livid energy that Clare had brought to other games against Limerick in recent years was destructive in its absence.

Afterwards, Brian Lohan said that the first half was “probably the most disappointing” of his seven years as Clare manager. “We just didn’t do anything like we wanted to,” he said. “We were very ponderous on the ball, touch very poor for long periods.”

Clare’s Peter Duggan and Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/ Inpho

Limerick killed them on turnovers and on puckouts and marched through the Clare half with impunity. The gap between the Clare half-back line and full-back line was too broad, and every Clare defender suffered in the space.

When Limerick are in their flow it is an all-court game. By half-time, Barry Nash, Seán Finn, Diarmuid Byrnes and Kyle Hayes had all popped up with scoring passes inside the Clare half and Nash had scored too. The move for Limerick’s first goal involved two of their defenders. Limerick moved the ball with such clarity and dynamism that Clare couldn’t keep up.

[ Limerick overwhelm Clare with impressive show of strengthOpens in new window ]

All over the place they were fighting fires. Conor Cleary and David McInerney took their turns on Shane O’Brien and neither of them coped; by the end of the game the Limerick full-forward had scored six points from play and made an assist for another 1-4.

Aidan O’Connor joined him on the inside line, which is something that Limerick had tried before with O’Connor and abandoned; this time it clicked, gloriously. Of his 1-8, 1-3 came from play and in his young career this was by far his best championship performance.

Clare’s Adam Hogan and Aidan O'Connor of Limerick. Photograph: James Crombie/ Inpho

Clare will reflect on the goal chances they didn’t take, especially in the first half when it might have made a difference. Finn made a brilliant interception when Tony Kelly tried to find Shane O’Donnell with a hand pass that would have sent him straight through, and Nickie Quaid made a good save from Mark Rodgers just before half-time, in an attack that should have resulted in a penalty. O’Donnell was hooked when he had another half-chance, but all of that is incidental now.

Clare’s most influential players didn’t make a difference. Some of Kelly’s best performances in a Clare jersey have been against Limerick, and he once scored 17 points on a losing team against them, but he couldn’t force his way into the game when it mattered. By half time he had just three possessions, he didn’t have his first shot at goal until six minutes after half-time and he didn’t score until he buried a penalty with an hour on the clock.

Limerick’s Barry Nash fouls Clare’s Tony Kelly to concede a penalty. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Diarmuid Ryan couldn’t get his hand on the ball, Ryan Taylor was squeezed out at centrefield, Peter Duggan won a few puckouts but he failed to score or even have a shot. O’Donnell was game as always, but after a flying start his threat dissipated and he must have been a little diminished by a thunderous hit from Diarmuid Byrnes in the first half. The referee Michael Kennedy ruled that it had been a fair shoulder.

Limerick will look at their discipline again. For the second week in a row, they had a man sent off. Cathal O’Neill was lucky to escape a booking late in the game for a high tackle on Niall O’Farrell, and when there was a break in play Kiely went out to have a quiet word. Adam English’s second yellow was for a high tackle too. They got away with those infringements a week ago. They won’t want to push their luck.

For an hour after the final whistle, the unused Clare subs and members of the extended panel were being put through a training session in the spilling rain. A door might have opened for one or two of them. Clare need answers now.

Limerick have all the questions.

[ Hurling’s full forwards have come full circle as the game evolvesOpens in new window ]