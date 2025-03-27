Robbie Henshaw: ‘Playing at Croke Park is something I will never take for granted’

On the day that’s in it, a question or two about the Lions seems appropriate. Robbie Henshaw will be hoping to make it a clean sweep and embark on a third tour this summer to Australia, having previously worn the iconic red jersey in New Zealand (2017) and South Africa (2021).

The 31-year-old Leinster and Ireland centre was with his provincial team-mates in UCD, he watched on a big screen as his name was read out. Four years ago, during the Covid-19 pandemic, he was at home with his now wife, Sophie.

To soothe and distract from the nerves, Henshaw busied himself with doing unnecessary chores like sweeping the patio until he was called in to hear the good news. His first clear memory of the Lions was “aged five or six,” when he was brought to the 41s bar in Athlone, the full Irish breakfast with tea and watching “some ol’ lads drinking pints,” nearly as memorable as watching the 2001 Test series against the Wallabies.

Looking rested and relaxed at the announcement of a three-year extension to his brand ambassador role with AYA, an Irish-owned company in the health and wellness supplement space, Henshaw enjoyed a week off and is now looking forward to preparing for Leinster’s Champions Cup match against Harlequins at Croke Park on Saturday week (3pm).

The relative disappointment of missing out on a potential Grand Slam and not being able to register a history-making third successive Six Nations title has been superseded by new goals and a twin-track chase for silverware in Europe and the United Rugby Championship. It’s a question of switching back from the green to blue playbook.

Robbie Henshaw carried his form with Leinster and Ireland into the Lions tour in South Africa in 2021. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Two coaches with a direct influence on Henshaw are Leinster backs coach Tyler Bleyendaal and his predecessor and now Ireland and indeed Lions coach Andrew Goodman. So, what are two New Zealanders like? Henshaw smiles: “They’re very good, not too dissimilar in how they like to attack.

“Tyler is a little more chilled. He’s very good in terms of his approach, really easy to chat to. His [style of] coaching is a little bit different in that he wants us to play with a little more width and depth, for guys to get the ball in their hands and just have a go. He’s really good and positive.

“Andrew Goodman is class. I Ioved playing under him for Leinster and he’s transferred into international camp seamlessly. He’s had some nice plays that he has brought through. One that sticks out is the try against England in the Aviva where James Lowe breaks through and he passes to Tadhg Beirne [who scores a try]; that was a preplanned move from Goodie.”

Ireland’s attack took some stick in the Six Nations but it’s important to note that there were plenty of line-breaks outside the opposition 22, it was an inability to convert opportunities from short range that was the most damaging drawback.

“That is down to us on the pitch, not our coach. We take full ownership; we needed to score more tries. Too many times, in the competition, we were held up over the line. That was a big takeaway [from the tournament]: be more clinical, convert more [chances] and turn pressure into points,” says Henshaw.

Ireland's progressive Sam Prendergast passes to Robbie Henshaw. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

He is arguably better placed than anyone to judge the impact that Sam Prendergast has had for Ireland and Leinster this season. Henshaw is supportive and encouraging in his appraisal, lauding the 22-year-old playmaker for the progressive strides he has made.

Henshaw also revealed that “he [Prendergast] is quite dominant in terms of his communication even though you wouldn’t know to look at him, given his laid-back body language”. The young outhalf possesses that fiery element.

Watching Leinster concede 17 penalties against the Bulls last weekend but only giving up two tries to a team that beat them 62-7 two years ago offered the latest reminder of what a brilliant defence coach the province have in Jacques Nienaber.

Henshaw is a committed disciple. “Quality coach and a quality system, he’s got everyone to buy in massively. It’s those three things. He [pushes] work rate over everything, [the message that] your work rate and intent will get you to a different level based on the amount everyone puts in on the pitch.”

While Leinster face the Sharks in Durban this Saturday, the frontline players have already started preparing for the Champions Cup game against Harlequins on Saturday week. For Henshaw, who played Gaelic football growing up and wore his county colours, it’s a real treat to be returning to the GAA mecca.

“It’s class. It’s up there with the best stadium I have played in. I have been to Croke Park so many times supporting Westmeath GAA. I was there in ‘06, when they won under Páidí O’Sé against Laois,” he says.

“It was the best of days and I was on the pitch afterwards as a child looking around. To play there last year against Northampton, and fingers crossed to play there next week against ‘Quins is something I will never take for granted.”