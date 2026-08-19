Prince Harry and Meghan to relocate back to Britain, say reports

The ⁠duke ​and duchess of ​Sussex are relocating ‌with Prince Archie (7), ​and Princess Lilibet (⁠5), to ⁠Britain ​for an extended period, it has been reported. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Prince Harry and his ‌wife, Meghan Markle, plan to ​relocate with their children from the US back to Britain this month, ​six years after they ⁠stepped down from their royal ‌duties, ‌media ​outlets have reported.

The ⁠duke ​and duchess of ​Sussex are relocating ‌with Prince Archie (7), ​and Princess Lilibet (⁠5), to ⁠Britain ​for an extended period, and the children will begin school there in September, People magazine ‌and British ⁠newspaper The Telegraph reported.

Spokespeople for Harry ‌and Meghan had no ​comment.

Britain’s King Charles was reunited with his grandchildren after the duke and duchess visited the head of state at his country home in July.

Charles welcomed Archie and Lilibet to his Highgrove residence during the afternoon after days of speculation over whether the family meeting would take place.

The children had last seen their grandfather in person during queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations in 2022.

The meeting between Charles and the children was interpreted as a sign of the thawing of the troubled relationship between the king and Harry.

The king was informed of the decision on Sunday, a person familiar with the situation said, adding that the family’s move was not discussed when the duke and duchess visited Britain earlier in the summer.

There will be no change in Harry and Meghan’s status as non-working royals, and they will remain as private individuals while they reside in Britain, according to two people with knowledge of the plans. – NYT/Reuters/PA