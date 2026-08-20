T-Pro founders’ investment firms report profits of more than €20m each

Jonathan Larbey and Mark Gilmartin of T-Pro were finalists in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year international category in 2024. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

Investment holding companies owned by health tech entrepreneurs Jonathan Larbey and Mark Gilmartin reported profits of more than €20 million last year, new accounts show.

Larbey and Gilmartin, who were EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalists two years ago, cofounded speech technology firm T-Pro in 2012. In April 2023, London-based private equity firm Livingbridge took a minority stake in the business for an undisclosed amount.

Before the announcement of that deal, Larbey and Gilmartin formed investment holding companies called Flameborn Limited and Sleekrock Limited in December 2022, which they each owned outright individually.

Company records show these firms were used to control Larbey and Gilmartin’s stakes in T-Pro’s parent firm, Sandeur Limited.

Since the Livingbridge investment, Flameborn Limited has recorded €3.5 million in director remuneration and pension contributions in respect of Larbey, including €830,000 in pension contributions. Sleekrock Limited recorded €3 million in respect of Gilmartin, including €1.4 million in pension contributions.

New accounts filed by Flameborn Limited and Sleekrock Limited have also shown the companies have each turned a profit for the first time.

Last year, Larbey’s Flameborn Limited registered a profit of €20.9 million, while Sleekrock Limited made a profit of €21.2 million in the same period. The profits came after each firm recorded a €21.8 million dividend from subsidiary companies in the year, or €43.7 million in total.

Larbey told The Irish Times the dividends related to the private equity investment in 2023. He added that no liquid cash payments had been made to himself. He declined to make any further comment.

At year end, the carrying value of unidentified listed investments held by Flameborn Limited was €27 million compared to €28.4 million at the end of 2024.

Sleekrock Limited’s listed investments were listed with a carrying value of €29 million in December 2025 compared to €29.6 million the previous year.

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Before the investment from Livingbridge, T-Pro was owned by Larbey and Gilmartin through an Irish-based firm called Sandeur Limited, which was the parent firm for T-Pro’s trading entity, Norty Limited. In its 2023 annual accounts, T-Pro declared its new parent firm was a Jersey-based entity called Project Kronan Bidco Limited.

The most recent accounts for Norty Limited, which has not yet published financial accounts for 2025, show its sales rose from €13.3 million to €21.5 million in 2024, while operating profits more than doubled in the year to almost €5 million.

Some €12.7 million of its revenue from 2024 was generated in the European, Middle East and African markets, with €8.8 million linked to the Asia-Pacific region.

The company, set up in 2012 by Larbey and Gilmartin, has developed speech technology software used in the healthcare sector. It has offices in London, Manchester, Melbourne and Boston that serve its operations in Ireland, Britain, the US, Australia and New Zealand.

Before setting up T-Pro, Larbey worked as a receivership manager for Irish Insolvency Solutions. Gilmartin, who previously worked for legal software firms Legal IT and Bundledocs, also serves as a director of McGonigle Watches.