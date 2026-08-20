Today’s scattered showers could possibly turn heavy at times in the east. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Today and Friday will feature more scattered rain showers but the weekend will be largely dry, according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster said today’s scattered showers could possibly turn heavy at times in the east, but there will also be sunny spells.

Highest temperatures are expected to be in the region of 15 to 20 degrees, with a moderate to fresh northerly breeze.

Today should see clear spells and scattered showers mainly in the north and west. Lowest temperatures are expected to be in the range of 7 to 11 degrees, with light to moderate northwesterly winds.

The scattered showers will continue into Friday, mainly in the north and west at first, but becoming more widespread through the day, Met Éireann said.

Highest temperatures are expected to range from 14 to 19 degrees, with light to moderate northerly winds.

However, most places are forecast to be dry with sunny spells on Saturday. Highest temperatures are expected to remain in the region of 15 to 19 degrees, with light and variable winds.

On Sunday, mist and fog are expected to gradually clear through the morning, and it is expected to be a largely dry and bright day, apart from isolated showers.

Highest temperatures are expected again to be in the range of 15 to 19 degrees, with light and variable winds.