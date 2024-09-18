Graham Rowntree dismisses ‘innuendos’ about Munster captaincy after confirming Tadhg Beirne’s appointment

No sooner had Peter O’Mahony unexpectedly and suddenly stepped down as Munster captain last November just one game into his 11th season in the role than the outside noise around the province, which somehow always seems louder than anywhere else, went into overdrive.

Rumours abounded of a falling-out between O’Mahony and Graham Rowntree, who on Tuesday confirmed Tadhg Beirne would succeed O’Mahony on a full-time basis, the lock having stepped into the position on the majority of his 17 appearances last season.

Rowntree sought to address these “innuendos” when asked was he a more experienced head coach at the start of his third season compared with his first.

“I’m more experienced, yeah. I’ve been through some things that I hadn’t, with the injury crisis, players retiring, players coming off national contracts, their negotiations. What was the word used, innuendos? Innuendos around Peter O’Mahony? It’s not easy.

“And by the way, on that, we didn’t fall out. I didn’t raise my voice once. I raise my voice a lot in various contexts but I’ve never raised my voice in any contract negotiations. It just took a long time. It’s complicated, that scenario was complicated, but we got to a greater agreement.”

In any event, Rowntree was always adamant he would not be rushed into choosing Munster’s first full-time captain in 11 years, preferring to pass the baton between Diarmuid Barron, Jack O’Donoghue and Beirne, albeit Beirne was usually his go-to man.

“I took my time. He did a great job last year, he managed us through most of the season as captain. He is world-class, world-class. If he’s fit, I’ll be picking him. That’s a big one for a captain, I think he’s got to be up there with one of your best players.”

“He’s got an aura about him, the way plays the game. He’s good for the group, he’s a giver as well. He likes pulling along the group standard-wise. He’s easy-going, a laid-back dude as well, he does it his own way.

“As in most clubs and most pro sports, most businesses, you’ve got a strong leadership group. It won’t be Tadhg doing all the talking.”

One of the leadership group will captain the side in their tasty first outing against neighbours Connacht at Thomond Park on Saturday (5.30pm), because Beirne and the others in Munster seven-man contingent on the Ireland tour of South Africa probably won’t return until their round three game against the Ospreys in Cork.

“There’s a hard and fast rule around round three, but having said that there will be dispensation on an individual basis, depending on how skinny you are in certain positions,” said Rowntree.

Beirne joined in 2017 from the Scarlets, where he had relaunched his career after coming through the academy at Leinster before being released.

“It’s brilliant. Resilience – that’s the biggest thing you can have as a sportsman, resilience. Get knocked down, keep getting up, he shows that.”

Another story of resilience is Jean Kleyn, the rumour mill having suggested the eye injury that restricted him to just one appearance against Leinster last November could end his career.

“When we were in South Africa, I was addressing rumours that his injury was a lot worse than we were letting on,” said Rowntree.

“He’s very important to the group, the work he does, the minutes he plays, the numbers he punches on the field, the rucks he hits. He has big ballast in terms of the second row and his game has really come on with Mike coming on-board. His softer skills, that little sweep, his handling. He is good for the group,” added Rowntree, who agreed Kleyn’s return was akin to a new signing.

The likelihood is that new signings Billy Burns and Thaakir Abrahams will make their competitive Munster debuts against Connacht, and Rowntree could scarcely conceal his excitement about the pair.

“I remember speaking to him [Burns] and saying it would be a crossroads for him. He was 29, he could kick on in his career. From what I’ve seen in training right from the early few days, he pulls people along. He has good communication, he has trained well, he’s quick, his short kicking game suits us.

“He has got a young family, moved down and thrown himself into the environment, into the club, and the lads like him. He’s not been perfect for us in the two outings, no one has yet,” added Rowntree in reference to the preseason defeats by Bath and Gloucester.

“But from what I’ve seen, I expect him to be here a while, if I’m honest with you. We got him and I’m delighted we did, some excellent business by the club. It’s a year deal but I’d be keen to speak to him soon enough.”

As for Abrahams, the jet-heeled South African outside back signed from Lyons?

“Wow. Wow,” repeated Rowntree. “Do you remember Jason Robinson dancing around people? I remember playing against him and training with him, and wow, seeing him up close and the agility he had. Well, I feel the same with ‘Tucky’. That’s his nickname.

“He’s quick, high ball skills and another one the lads have really taken under their wing.

“He had visa issues, as a lot of South Africans are going to experience very quickly, coming back to the country, but was working away in 38 degrees in Lyons so I don’t think he minded having visa troubles when the rain was lashing here in August!

“And from what I’m seeing early on I’m excited about. It’s that cutting edge, that extra gear, on the end of a pass, that I’m expecting to see wherever we pick him, across the back three.”