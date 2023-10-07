Ireland v Scotland updates: Rugby World Cup Pool B

Form and history point to Andy Farrell’s side but Scots won’t roll over, writes Gerry Thornley in his preview of today’s game. He writes, it is a harsh reality is that one of these teams will almost certainly be going home on Saturday night.

“It seems almost unthinkable, unfathomable even, that the best Irish side at a World Cup, who retained their world number one ranking by recording a 16th successive win in a titanic tussle against the reigning champions, could be knocked out by Scotland.

“Yet Gregor Townsend’s side are dangerous and, lest we forget, are ranked fifth in the world.

“By contrast, the Pool D shoot-out between Argentina and Japan is ninth versus 12th. In Saint Etienne against a full-strength France, Les Bleus struggled to contain the Scots for half an hour in the second half.

“With their abrasive, competitive pack, the inventiveness of Finn Russell, their most potent midfield combination in a long time and a dangerous back three going forward, they deserve respect.”

[ Ireland v Scotland: Form and history point to Andy Farrell’s side but Scots won’t roll over ]

The permutations in Pool B:

What happens if Ireland take zero points from next Saturday’s game?

If Ireland take nothing from next Saturday’s game, they will go out of the World Cup despite their epic win over the reigning world champions. A defeat without a bonus point would leave them on 14 points, meaning Scotland would join South Africa in the quarter-finals by dint of their head-to-head record against Ireland. So Scotland know that their minimum requirement is a win over Ireland by more than seven points.

What happens if Ireland take one point from next Saturday’s game?

A solitary bonus point would secure Ireland a place in the quarter-finals provided they prevented Scotland from securing a try scoring bonus point, as this would leave them and South Africa on 15 points, with Scotland third in the final standings on 14 points. Ireland would also top Pool B ahead of South Africa by dint of their win over the Springboks.

However, one bonus point could suffice if Scotland won and scored four tries or more. In that scenario, all three sides would finish on 15 points, and curiously the tournament rules decree that first place would be decided by overall points difference in the group, while second and third would be decided by the head-to-head result.

So if Ireland lost against Scotland by five points or less, they would top the pool on points difference, and South Africa would qualify ahead of Scotland by dint of their head-to-head result. A defeat by six or seven points would see Ireland miss out.

What happens if Ireland take two points or more from next Saturday’s game?

Two match points or more – ie a draw, two bonus points or a win of any hue next Saturday – would guarantee that Ireland advance to the knock-out stages as Pool B winners.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup Pool B game against Scotland in Paris. It has been plain-sailing for Ireland in the World Cup so far, highlighted by a big victory over South Africa two weeks ago, and they are on the verge of qualifying for the knock-out stage. However, they will be taking nothing for granted as a defeat to Scotland by a significant margin could end their World Cup before that fateful quarter-final stage. Scotland will be well up for the game with nothing to lose and as the fifth-ranked side in the world have plenty of tools to threaten Ireland. It should be an intriguing contest.

The teams for today’s game:

Ireland: Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), James Lowe (Leinster); Jonathan Sexton (Leinster)(capt), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster); Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Iain Henderson (Ulster); Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), James Ryan (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster).

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson; Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist; Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Luke Crosbie, George Horne, Ollie Smith.

Kick-off is at 8pm in the Stade de France.