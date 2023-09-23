Live Ireland v South Africa: Rugby World Cup Pool B

John O’Sullivan had a sit down one-on-one interview with Ireland coach Mike Catt before the game that is well worth a read. He grew up in South Africa, played for England, and now has a key role in an ‘amazing environment’ for Ireland at the Rugby World Cup.

“Mike Catt grew up wanting to play rugby for South Africa and emulate his heroes, Danie Gerber, Naas Botha and the Du Plessis brothers, Michael and Carel. A barefoot athlete from childhood, he adored the outdoor lifestyle afforded to him and his three brothers, Doug, Pete and Rich, the sunshine, hot summers and benign winter climate, living next to a beach and the compulsory two hours of sport a day at school.”

There is no need to pander to the Irish psyche and snuggle against the underdog comfy blanket. Catt argued that the squad can embrace favouritism and expectation based on performances and results. “It’s what it should be. That’s what normal is,” when you are the number one side in the world.

Some pics of the Irish fans going to the game tonight. Reports say there could be up to 30,000 Irish fans at the game supporting the team.

A man wearing a robe in the colour of the Irish flag which reads "Waltzing O'Driscoll". Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty

Aideen Phelan and Richard Dowling from Portarlington, Laois. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Ireland fans at the Stade de France. Photograph: Dave Winter/Inpho

It is Bundee Aki’s 50th cap today. He could make the difference in Paris and has been in fine form in the tournament so far.

In his last appearance against Tonga, John O’Sullivan wrote:

“Ireland’s best player last week and officially ratified as such this time. He was Ireland’s primary outlet in getting over the gain-line in the first half, carried hard and straight and invariably gave his forwards a positive target. Beat 10, not a misprint, defenders. Two tries were a fitting reward. Rating: 9″

In some of the other games today, England are currently 57-0 up against Chile with Henry Arundell on fire scoring five tries. Here is his fourth try:

Kick and go! Henry Arundell gets a fourth try on evening he'll never forget! #ENGvCHI | #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/Zk3KhRk8bl — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 23, 2023

Earlier today, Portugal and Georgia played out a dramatic 18-18 draw where either team could have won the game in the end.

The Springboks will provide the ultimate test for Ireland’s attack, writes Gerry Thornley in his preview of this match.

“Both Farrell and Rassie Erasmus have opted for their strongest sides possible. It couldn’t be set up much better.

“The only meeting in the last six years was Ireland’s taut and gripping 19-16 win last November from which each side retain all but four of their starting XVs. With James Lowe, Bundee Aki, Jamison Gibson-Park and Ronan Kelleher starting, Dan Sheehan and Conor Murray now on the bench, as well as Robbie Henshaw, on balance Ireland look stronger.

“Similarly, Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk, Bongi Mbonambi and Franco Mostert now start, but Malcolm Marx and Lood de Jager are sidelined. Their 7-1 split on the bench is clearly designed to intimidate but one cannot think of that happening to any Irish side under Farrell’s watch. Granted, the Boks’ final quarter amalgam of power and flair stretched Ireland to the limits last time.

“As against Scotland, they will contest every scrum, lineout and breakdown, and shoot up remorselessly. Nothing will come easy. There will be stress aplenty for Ireland, they’ll have to roll with the turnovers and keep playing.”

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s biggest game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup to date, their meeting with defending world champions South Africa. Ireland come into the match pretty much unscathed after two convincing victories (82-8 against Romania, 59-16 against Tonga) and a relatively clean bill of health in the squad, even usual first-choice hooker Dan Sheehan is back in the replacements for this one. South Africa have been equally or more impressive however, beating Scotland and Romania conceding only three points in two games.

Andy Farrell’s men are number one in the world and have won an impressive 15 games in a row since July 2022 but face an experienced and powerful outfit in South Africa, who have courted controversy by including seven forwards on their bench for this game, the so-called “Bomb Squad”. This will be a serious physical and mental test for Ireland and might give an indication as to their level in their aspirations to win the Rugby World Cup.

Kickoff at Stade de France is at 8pm. The teams for the match are as follows:

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, David Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Ryan Baird, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Robbie Henshaw.

SOUTH AFRICA: Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe; Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk; Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert; Siya Kolisi (capt), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, RG Snyman, Jean Kleyn, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach.