Ref off: Reviewing Ireland’s record with officials before the clash with Scotland

Referee Nic Berry shows a yellow card's to Samoa's Duncan Paia'aua after a challenge on Argentina's Juan Cruz Mallia during their Pool D match at the Rugby World Cup. Berry will officiate the game between Ireland on Scotland. Photograph: Sébastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images

Australia’s Nic Berry, who referees Ireland’s pivotal pool clash against Scotland, will forever be the subject of the Rassie Erasmus 62-minute video that highlighted a plethora of alleged transgressions against the Springboks following the first Test against the Lions in 2021, a production that earned South Africa’s director of rugby a suspension issued by World Rugby.

Berry lamented in a statement shortly after the incident that the “public attack on my integrity and character should not be tolerated in any workplace” and “that my reputation as a referee and a person will forever be tarnished”. Erasmus and the South African rugby union subsequently apologised.

The Australian official enjoyed a first-class rugby career that saw him play scrumhalf for Queensland Reds, Racing Metro 92 and Wasps, before a series of concussions forced him to retire in 2012. He refereed his first Super Rugby match in 2016 and his first Test match later that same year.

Berry, despite refereeing in the 2019, 2022 and 2023 Six Nations Championship, hasn’t refereed Ireland since the 2019 World Cup in Japan when he took charge of the pool match against Samoa. Joe Schmidt’s side won 47-5, had 75 per cent possession and conceded five penalties to Samoa’s 17. Bundee Aki was sent off in the 29th minute for a dangerous high tackle.

Referee Nic Berry shows Ireland's Bundee Aki a red card at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The Australian took charge of Ireland’s 28-17 win over Argentina (2018), a game in which they had 61 per cent possession and conceded just six penalties to their opponent’s 12.

As the graphic shows, Ireland have played 40 Test matches since the opening Six Nations match in 2020 up to the victory over South Africa, but not including the two matches against the Maori All Blacks, during which time Andy Farrell’s side have won 33 and lost seven; the defeats include two in Twickenham, two in Stade de France, one each in the Principality stadium, Cardiff and Eden Park in Auckland, and only one game at home, a 15-13 defeat against France (2021).

Two referees, Mathieu Raynal (nine) and Wayne Barnes (seven), have presided over 40 per cent of Ireland’s matches during that time. In terms of those seven defeats, Barnes has been the referee twice, with Jaco Peyper, Pascal Gaüzère, Luke Pearce, Angus Gardner and Karl Dickson once apiece.

It’s instructive to note that only on one occasion during those losses have Ireland had a higher penalty count against them – 10-7 against France in Paris (2022), Gardner the referee – with Barnes producing an 11-11 penalty count when Ireland were beaten by Wales in Cardiff (2021), so discipline didn’t necessarily cost Farrell’s charges on those occasions.

Ireland have been refereed by southern hemisphere officials in eight of those 40 Tests, or 20 per cent, and have a 75 per cent win rate. During those matches Farrell’s team have conceded an average of 8.3 penalties per match while their opponents have coughed up 12.

In the World Cup to date, Ireland have conceded 27 penalties at an average of nine per match, against Romania (five, Nika Amashukeli), Tonga (13, Barnes) and South Africa (nine, Ben O’Keeffe). During the 40 Tests they have racked up a double-figure penalty count on 24 occasions (60%).

Ireland refereed by a southern hemisphere referee: 8 Tests (20%). Win percentage (75%)

Penalties conceded by Ireland/Opposition with southern hemisphere ref: 75/96. Average 8.3/12.