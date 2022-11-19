November Internationals live - Ireland vs Australia

Good evening all and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s final international of 2022! Nathan Johns here to guide you through all the action as Andy Farrell’s side looks to end a stellar year on a high. Victory today would make this group the first Ireland team to beat New Zealand, South Africa and Australia in the same calendar year.
Kick-off is at 8pm and we'll build up to all the action with previews, analysis and player interviews.
CONFIRMED! Johnny Sexton is out. Jack Crowley starts and Ross Byrne comes onto the bench. Unclear who will captain Ireland but I suspect it will be James Ryan.
Josh van der Flier could well be named world player of the year tomorrow night. Tonight’s match is his last chance to impress ahead of the awards show - if the decision has not already been made, that is. Either way, Gerry Thornley charts his rise this year to the top of the world game.
[ Josh van der Flier operating at the height of his considerable powers ]
Turns out Australia outhalf Bernard Foley - back into the side after being rested for the defeat to Italy - has some Irish roots. Johnny Watterson sat down with arguably their key man during the week.
[ Bernard Foley: Ireland is a benchmark for consistency... that is probably why they are number one’ ]
While we wait for updates, let’s run through some previews. First up, here are Gerry Thornley’s thoughts ahead of kick-off.
[ Ireland must remain wary of Wallaby challenge as they look to clear last hurdle of historic treble ]
There looks like there might be some big news coming out of the Aviva. According to reports, Johnny Sexton is nowhere to be seen in the warm-ups. Jack Crowley is running with the starters with Ross Byrne out there too. Updates on the way...
Ireland haven’t played Australia since their tour down under in 2018 - Joe Schmidt’s side won the third Test of that series to win overall 2-1. Overall, the two sides have met 36 times, Australia winning 22 clashes, Ireland 13 with one draw for good measure.