Bundee Aki returns to Ireland side as only change to team that beat All Blacks

Andy Farrell believes the Irish team can still reach a higher level of performance than was achieved in beating the All Blacks for the first time on New Zealand soil in Dunedin a week ago and expressed the hope that they have reserved their best performance for the series decider in Wellington’s Sky Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 7.05pm local time/8.05am Irish).

The squad went through their final training session on a glorious day at the Jerry Collins Stadium in Porirua north of Wellington today (Thursday), after which as expected it was confirmed that Bundee Aki will start in place of Garry Ringrose, with Keith Earls taking his place on the bench in the only changes from the line-up in Dunedin.

“Selection has been difficult enough because people are always challenging within the group so that is always good but at the same time challenging in the right manner,” Farrell maintained.

“The meeting this morning was all about us making sure we were all on the same page, pushing in the right direction together, because there are nearly 70 of us on tour, and if we have everyone pushing in the right direction that will represent a hell of a force for us.

“Everyone was right on point during that training session which is good news. Everyone realises the size of the task in hand but there is a lot of excitement in being able to deal with that.

“I think the best part of where we are at is that we know we can do better. What we have done pretty well over the last period of time is to have a clear understanding of what our game is all about and what we need to do to get better. It becomes more clear and obvious the more we do it together.

“We had a decent result in our last Test but we hope our best is saved to last.”

As to how much improvement will be required to beat a wounded and stronger looking All Blacks’ side given the four changes they have made to their starting line-up, Farrell said: “We will see if much improvement is needed because, as I keep on saying, we are in control as well as them.

“They have got a plan but it is up to us to make sure that we bring a bit of chaos to that plan. We have to make sure we put a bit of doubt in the All Blacks’ minds as the game goes along. First and foremost we need to get our intentions and our accuracy over the line.

“It really does not get any better for us. We have all talked about playing against the All Blacks when our backs are against the wall or when they have come off a loss and we know what the history has said about all that.

“That is exactly where we want to be. We know they will be hurting. We know they have (previously) bounced back unbelievably strong. We have played them enough times to realise what is coming but to have them in the last game of the season when we expect them to be fired up, wanting to prove a point to us and to ourselves, it couldn’t be any better for us. To be able to deal with those type of situations is exactly where we want to be.”

In light of last week’s flurry of cards in the first half — one red and three yellows — invariably referee Wayne Barnes will be a central figure on Saturday, and his name was inevitably brought up.

“Discipline is huge in any game and we have a very experienced referee who we know very well. I hope that discipline is not the reason that decides the result for both teams.”

Farrell declined to comment on the pressure which his counterpart Ian Foster is under when asked, beyond saying: “Ian Foster is a fantastic coach and a great bloke. It is not my job to comment on stuff like that.”

Similarly, when asked if the All Blacks had grasped what is required to play within the laws, Farrell said: “It is not for me to comment on the All Blacks; it is up to me to make sure our guys understand what the laws are and whether you agree with them or not you have got to live by them. And that’s it.

“We can debate after this series is over and as the Southern Hemisphere rolls into the rugby championship, we can debate that. But the rules as of now are clear. We are not a side that really plays on the edge; we are a side that respects being disciplined so we cannot give the opposition an edge.

“It works both ways. Some love playing on the edge and putting referees under pressure; we tend to be a side that likes to have a low penalty count so therefore we can try and dominate territory in that way as well.”

Ireland (v New Zealand, Third Test, Sky Stadium, Wellington, Saturday kick-off 7.05pm local time/8.05am Irish): Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), James Lowe (Leinster); Johnny Sexton (Leinster, capt), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: Rob Herring (Ulster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Kieran Treadwell (Ulster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster), Joey Carbery (Munster), Keith Earls (Munster).