Gordon D’Arcy: Accord between and coaching staff has paved the way for success in New Zealand

The relationship between a coach and players can be precarious, prone to violent swings in mood music based on winning and losing but at the core of most successful collaborations is respect, honesty, and inclusivity. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Offering an informed opinion from outside a squad is invariably trickier when not privy to the important conversations and decisions within the group, the ones that transform a group of players from losers to winners in a short period of time without too many conspicuous changes.

The consensus, of which I was a vocal member, was that Ireland would not win the second Test based on performance issues arising from Eden Park. New Zealand would be better and Andy Farrell’s side would be a little more careworn mentally and physically, further reducing their capacity to spring an upset.

The local media, especially broadcasters, felt that while Ireland were a good team, they did not possess the wherewithal to win on New Zealand soil. I am not sure if it seeped into the consciousness of the All Blacks but they were nowhere close to the level required or expected. They trapped themselves in a cul-de-sac of indiscipline with no way to turn around.

During my time playing against them - those New Zealand players and teams from 2005-2012 were among the greatest ever to wear the silver fern - we produced performances that genuinely stressed the All Blacks, but we didn’t have enough in the tank to be able to see it through all the way to winning.

My view on the likely outcome of the second Test was predicated on my playing experiences in similar circumstances. I was delighted to be proved wrong as this squad shattered the penultimate glass ceiling - beating New Zealand in a World Cup tournament is the final one on a to-do list - in their head-to-head rivalry with the All Blacks.

[ Gerry Thornley: Wonderful shot at history for Ireland may never come their way again ]

In Dave Remnick’s book King of the World: Muhammad Ali and the rise of the American hero there is an excellent segment that revealed how world heavyweight champions Floyd Patterson was occasionally paralysed by fear.

His trainer Cus D’Amato would lecture his boxers on the principle “that all things being equal, the fighter that understands his own fears, manipulates them, uses them to his own advantage, would win.” D’Amato’s biggest regret was not being able to help Patterson embrace, and use, his fear to win.

The relationship between a coach and players can be precarious, prone to violent swings in mood music based on winning and losing but at the core of most successful collaborations is respect, honesty, and inclusivity. Shaping a playing philosophy should be a shared enterprise between coach and players; if that balance is skewed one way or the other it can ruin that harmony.

What is abundantly clear is that Andy Farrell and his coaching team have an excellent rapport with their playing squad. It reinforces the view that coaching the person is arguably as, or more important, than tactics. The coaching cohort clearly has the trust of these players.

I have been superbly coached, poorly coached and everything in between and I believe the coaches that have been extremely successful take time to understand and appreciate the diverse personalities and qualities of the people with whom they are working. In choosing an almost identical Irish team for the second Test it demonstrated significant faith and belief by the coaching team in the players.

[ Owen Doyle: Magnificent Ireland’s margin of victory should have been greater ]

Niamh Briggs made the point last week that it is a morale boost to have the backing of a coach after underperforming in a game. The alternative is a coach that deals in ultimatums: ‘step up or I’ll find someone that will.’ It was a familiar refrain in some set-ups when I was a player and was rarely effective as a psychological gambit, breeding uncertainty more than anything else.

Farrell encouraged his players to perform and elicited a huge response from players like Tadhg Beirne, Caelan Doris and James Ryan who were not at their best seven days earlier. Beirne benefited from last week’s physical blowout after a long lay-off and was everywhere last weekend from the moment he made that midfield break in the build-up to Andrew Porter’s first try.

The same can be said of Ryan and Doris, who both made individual contributions which helped others to grow into the game. Under the watchful gaze of Paul O’Connell and John Fogarty, Ireland repaired a set piece that had malfunctioned in the first Test.

It was Ireland that did the early bullying at the set piece, and this kept New Zealand at arm’s length from the visiting 22 in the first half an hour of the match. Ryan was aggressive in the air on the New Zealand throw and there was more energy and dynamism to his game. Sam Whitelock was a huge loss for the All Blacks.

Ireland's coaching staff empowered their players to rebound from a poor first Test showing. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Ireland’s coaching team is the better collective. In looking at the areas to fix, the coach and player come together to find a solution and agree on an approach. I believe there is complete trust in the game plan in the Irish camp, one that has evolved from a rocky start to where it is, playing for a series win in New Zealand.

The occasional speed bump aside, the mantra emanating from the camp about the evolutionary process has been relentlessly positive and consistent without feeling forced or artificial. There has been diligent development in the building blocks of the game: attack, defence, breakdown, and set piece.

Ireland have been a joy to watch at times. The philosophy in attack is not that hard to discern, it is simple enough but with it comes a huge sense of commitment. Ireland play at pace and with variety at the line. The way Farrell’s side identified and isolated the New Zealand frontrow in open play to telling effect was too consistent to be coincidental.

Ireland managed to pick apart their opponents at crucial moments and the only downside was that they weren’t a little more precise and composed when playing with a two-man advantage. Johnny Sexton and Peter O’Mahony were very much to the fore with the Munster captain delivering one of his best displays in a green jersey.

[ Sam Cane describes O’Mahony incident as ‘good rugby banter’ ]

He played without fear, summoning an emotional energy that is often the prerogative of those who understand and are at peace with the playing trajectory of their career.

Pete is 32: I had a similar experience at 33 when facing the All Blacks in the Aviva Stadium. I knew I would most likely never face them again and produced one of my best performances. A bit like Edith Piaf I wanted no regrets. Johnny Sexton was excellent in defining Ireland’s attacking shape, choosing wisely for the most part.

Contrast this to what is happening in the New Zealand camp, where head coach Ian Foster has been nudged towards the precipice. This is not the greatest All Blacks squad but there does not appear to be a strong connection between players and coaches, a bond that can help transform a good team into a great one.

The skill sets of New Zealand players ensures that they do not need a great deal of coaching at Test level, just given a playing framework that allows them to bring that talent to bear on the opposition.

When I reviewed the All Blacks there was more time spent on individuals rather than their systems, as they had so many quality players. There does not seem to be that same feeling with this squad, highlighted by a lack of depth in the tight five and some serious questions about who is best suited to fill the iconic and pivotal 13 jersey.

Foster will look to address the discipline issues that were completely unacceptable in Dunedin, demand improved accuracy and aim to restore a sense of composure to the All Blacks ranks. They panicked the last day and cannot afford to do so again.

Farrell has struck the right tone again in what he has said this week. It is so important to park last weekend’s achievement and give everything to the cause on Saturday. This is a unique opportunity to be cherished. For 80-minutes in Wellington nothing else matters.