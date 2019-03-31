Vandals cause superficial damage to Aintree ahead of Grand National

A vehicle was used to smash through a security gate before driving onto the track

Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool: Tiger Roll ridden by Davy Russell runs past the post to win the 2018 Grand National. Photograph: Conor Molloy/Getty Images

Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool: Tiger Roll ridden by Davy Russell runs past the post to win the 2018 Grand National. Photograph: Conor Molloy/Getty Images

 

Officials at Aintree have described the actions of vandals who caused damage to the Grand National course as “very disappointing”.

It is believed a vehicle was used to smash through a security gate on Saturday morning before being driven on the track near the Melling Road where the National course joins up with the Mildmay track.

There is no threat at all to the three-day meeting, which gets under way on Thursday and culminates with the most famous race of all on Saturday.

Andrew Tulloch, regional head of racing and clerk of the course at Aintree, said: “They drove through the fence and on to part of the Grand National course.

“The damage to the course is after the 12th fence, before they cross back over Melling Road.

“I believe it was a 4x4 that was used, but we are waiting for CCTV footage.

“It is superficial damage but very disappointing for the ground staff and for everyone. They’ve put all this work in building up to the highlight of the year and we want it in the best possible condition. It’s grass marks basically.

“It’s a shame, but the show goes on. I’m delighted to say sales for all three days are going well, we’re expecting great racing on Thursday and Friday and the Grand National looks a fascinating race, so it is all systems go.”

An Aintree spokesperson added: “We’re working closely with the police on this matter. Some superficial damage is being addressed but this certainly won’t affect a fantastic three days in Liverpool’s sporting and social calendar.” - PA

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.