Un De Sceaux returns to winning ways at Fairyhouse

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend completed a treble as Un De Sceaux (5-6) rediscovered the winning trail in a dramatic Devenish Chas at Fairyhousee.

The popular 10-year-old had to make do with the runner-up spot when defending his crown in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham last month, but was a 5-6 favourite for this Grade Two assignment.

Un De Sceaux soon adopted his customary pacesetting role and had many of his rivals in trouble a long way from home.

Doctor Phoenix loomed up as a big danger at the top of the home straight and looked set to land in front until ploughing through the second-last fence and suffering a heavy fall.

His exit left Un De Sceaux in splendid isolation and he safely negotiated the final obstacle to seal a wide-margin victory.

A Toi Phil was best of the rest in second.

Mullins said: “Paul thought he had the race won (when Doctor Phoenix fell). He said he hadn’t really gone for him and was just cruising and waiting.

“He jumped super and loves these conditions. He’s made of iron this fellow. He pulls out every day and the way he races and trains every day at home, he’s as hard as nails

“It’s going to be tough for him to go back to Punchestown, but he probably will.”

Earlier Cheltenham Festival flop Getabird (evens) got his season back on track with an impressive victory in the Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Novice Hurdle.

The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old was a red-hot favourite for the curtain-raising Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Prestbury Park last month, but faded tamely after cutting out much of the running.

Getabird and Paul Townend en-route to a commanding win at Fairyhouse. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

He was the even-money favourite to show his true colours in this two-mile Grade Two and always appeared in control at the head of affairs under Paul Townend, ultimately skipping 12 lengths clear.

Draconien came from the rear to fill the runner-up spot and provide the champion trainer with a one-two.

Mullins said of Getabird: “He’s back to himself. Paul was brave on him and said he was going to ride him like that.

“He enjoyed himself out in front with his ears pricked all the way.

“Hopefully he’ll go to Punchestown now.”

Mullins and Townend also combined to strike Grade Two gold again as 7-1 shot Coquin Mans claimed top honours in the Keelings Irish Strawberry Hurdle.

Runner-up to esteemed stablemate Melon at Down Royal in November, the six-year-old slipped up at Clonmel the following month and had not been seen in competitive action since.

Carrying the George Creighton silks made famous by Hurricane Fly, Coquin Mans raced on the pace throughout along with Forge Meadow.

There were still five horses in with a chance jumping the second flight from the finish, but Townend cut a confident figure in the saddle and his mount pulled clear for a comfortable five-and-a-half-length success.

Diamond Cauchois, the 7-2 favourite, filled second spot ahead of Let’s Dance in third.