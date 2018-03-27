McManus star Anibale Fly confirmed for Aintree Grand National

Horse is set to be part of a four-strong McManus team in the Liverpool spectacular
Anibale Fly, ridden by Donagh Meyler, at Leopardstown Racecourse last year. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Anibale Fly, ridden by Donagh Meyler, at Leopardstown Racecourse last year. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Anibale Fly will skip this Monday’s Boylesports Irish Grand National and wait instead for the Aintree version 12 days later.

The JP McManus-owned star put up a career best performance when third to Native River in the Cheltenham Gold Cup just 11 days ago.

“He’ll go to Aintree. Tony [Martin] is very happy with him and all going well that’s where he’ll go,” said McManus’s racing manager, Frank Berry, on Tuesday.

“Fairyhouse is coming quick enough. Aintree is later which is a big help after his good run at Cheltenham,” he added.

Anibale Fly is a general 14-1 shot to win the world’s most famous steeplechase and is set to be part of a four-strong McManus team in the race.

“Minella Rocco will go. So will Carlingford Lough and Regal Encore too. He ran well in the race last year and won nicely at Ascot on his last start,” said Berry.

Favourite

Last year’s runner-up Cause Of Causes has been ruled out of the National after getting jarred in the cross-country race at Cheltenham earlier this month.

Wednesday’s Irish action takes place on the Dundalk all-weather where the Jim Bolger team can strike in the opening two-year-old fillies maiden.

Bolger’s Son Of Beauty started a 5-4 favourite to win the first juvenile maiden at Naas on Sunday but could ultimately finish only third to Pride Of Pimlico.

His latest newcomer, Smart Flies, is a half sister to the smart Group performer Smash Williams.

Now You’re Talking brings a 106 rating to the following five-furlong maiden after a six-race juvenile career that included fourth placings in both the Queen Mary and the Cheveley Park Stakes.

Newmarket trainer Mark Prescott and Declan McDonogh team up once again for Elysees Palace in a later mile maiden where Wedding Photo could be an alternative.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.