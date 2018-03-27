McManus star Anibale Fly confirmed for Aintree Grand National

Anibale Fly will skip this Monday’s Boylesports Irish Grand National and wait instead for the Aintree version 12 days later.

The JP McManus-owned star put up a career best performance when third to Native River in the Cheltenham Gold Cup just 11 days ago.

“He’ll go to Aintree. Tony [Martin] is very happy with him and all going well that’s where he’ll go,” said McManus’s racing manager, Frank Berry, on Tuesday.

“Fairyhouse is coming quick enough. Aintree is later which is a big help after his good run at Cheltenham,” he added.

Anibale Fly is a general 14-1 shot to win the world’s most famous steeplechase and is set to be part of a four-strong McManus team in the race.

“Minella Rocco will go. So will Carlingford Lough and Regal Encore too. He ran well in the race last year and won nicely at Ascot on his last start,” said Berry.

Favourite

Last year’s runner-up Cause Of Causes has been ruled out of the National after getting jarred in the cross-country race at Cheltenham earlier this month.

Wednesday’s Irish action takes place on the Dundalk all-weather where the Jim Bolger team can strike in the opening two-year-old fillies maiden.

Bolger’s Son Of Beauty started a 5-4 favourite to win the first juvenile maiden at Naas on Sunday but could ultimately finish only third to Pride Of Pimlico.

His latest newcomer, Smart Flies, is a half sister to the smart Group performer Smash Williams.

Now You’re Talking brings a 106 rating to the following five-furlong maiden after a six-race juvenile career that included fourth placings in both the Queen Mary and the Cheveley Park Stakes.

Newmarket trainer Mark Prescott and Declan McDonogh team up once again for Elysees Palace in a later mile maiden where Wedding Photo could be an alternative.