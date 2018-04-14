Tiger Roll earns Davy Russell a first Grand National as Irish dominate

Tiger Roll and Davy Russell held on to claim a dramatic victory in the Grand National at Aintree, a first win in the race for the Irish jockey.

Gordon Elliott’s eight-year-old, which is owned by Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary, landed his third Cheltenham Festival success in the Cross-Country Chase last month, to go with previous victories in the Triumph Hurdle and National Hunt Chase, and was among the market principals for the world’s most famous steeplechase.

Russell cut a confident figure throughout the four-and-a-quarter-mile contest on the 10-1 shot and cruised to the front in the home straight.

But just when he looked to have victory sewn up, the Willie Mullins-trained Pleasant Company, who had been ridden prominently and jumped boldly, came with a late rattle to almost join him on the line.

Russell takes evasive action on eventual winner Tiger Roll (C) after Alpha Des Obeaux unseated jockey Rachael Blackmore at The Chair. Photo: Paul Ellis/Getty Images

However, after a brief wait the judge confirmed Tiger Roll the narrow winner.

Bless The Wings, the winner’s stablemate was third, and Anibale Fly was fourth, as Irish-trained runners dominated with the first four home.

Russell dedicated his victory to leading Irish Flat jockey Pat Smullen, who was diagnosed with a tumour last month.

He told ITV Racing: “I was afraid he wouldn’t take to it as he’s very economical with his jumping. They’ve done a marvellous job with this horse.

“This one is for Pat Smullen. I was speaking to him the other morning and he’s as tough as nails.

“I really don’t know what to say.”

Elliott added: “It’s unbelievable. Tiger Roll is a yard favourite. It’s great for the yard, for Gigginstown [House Stud, owners], for everyone.”

Elliott launched his career when Silver Birch became his first ever winner as a trainer in the 2007 Grand National.

O’Leary won the National two years ago with Rule The World.

Pleasant Company, ridden by Rule The World’s partner David Mullins, jumped with elan on the front end, but looked booked for minor honours when Tiger Roll strode clear.

But the leader began to falter as the post loomed and Pleasant Company was finishing like a train.

There was just a head between them at the line.

Bryony Frost, riding in the race for the first time, fared best of the three female jockeys, coming home fifth aboard the Neil King-trained Milansbar.

Russell kisses the trophy after winning the Randox Health Grand National Handicap Chase with Tiger Roll. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

Elliott said: “I was nervous. I thought I had it, but you’re so nervous watching it.

“I said I didn’t appreciate the first time round. I’m definitely going to appreciate it now. It’s great for my family and everyone at home.

“He’s an unbelievable horse. I was fighting with Michael O’Leary telling him to keep this horse at Gigginstown when he retires and he said he wasn’t good enough. He’d better keep him now!

“At one point I said he wasn’t good enough and at one point retirement was an option, but I’m very lucky to be training for the O’Learys.

“It’s unbelievable for Davy Russell. He’s lost his mother and I’m sure his father Gerry is very proud at home watching. He had a new baby last week, too.

“Coming here I was really worried about the ground. All the way round I couldn’t believe how he was going.”

The finish was symbolic of the battle between the powerhouse stables of Elliott and Mullins.

Elliott led for much of the way in the race to be crowned Irish champion trainer last season, only to be caught by Mullins in the final days of the season.

This year Elliott holds a big lead heading into the final weeks and his General Principle narrowly outpointed the Mullins-trained Isleofhopendreams in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.

Elliott said: “Coming after the Cheltenham we had, we didn’t dare dream this. We only beat him [Mullins] last week in the Irish National and now we’ve beaten him again, I can’t believe it.

“Having to beat Willie is tough, he’s an amazing man and sets the standards, one of the greatest of all time and to be training at the same time as him is unbelievable.”

Result (Irish-trained horses in bold)

1 Tiger Roll 10-1

2 Pleasant Company 25-1

3 Bless The Wings 40-1

4 Anibale Fly 10-1

5 Milansbar 25-1

6 Road To Riches 33-1

7 Gas Line Boy 25-1

8 Valseur Lido 66-1

9 Vieux Lion Rouge 25-1

10 Raz De Maree 20-1

11 Seeyouatmidnight 11-1

12 Bale Des Iles 16-1

12 finished, 38 ran